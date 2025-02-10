Jalen Hurts has been seeking redemption in the Super Bowl after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago. He helped his Philadelphia Eagles earn a rematch this year and delivered by dominantly winning a ring. He was named the MVP of the game for throwing 221 yards and two touchdowns to go with 72 rushing yards and another touchdown.

His strong performance was apparently not enough for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and current NFL analyst Greg Jennings to elevate Hurts into the elite class of quarterbacks. He discussed the situation during a recent episode of Breakfast Ball.

Jennings explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm still not willing to say he is absolutely elite. Like he played a really good game, because of the impact and the attention that Saquon Barkley demands, this is what you get. This is what you're afforded."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This is what it's going to look like for Jalen hurts moving forward when you have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and you have this great offensive line and this awesome running back. He was one of the best in the game, he was clearly the best this year."

Jennings continued:

"I'm not willing to say he is across-the-board elite, simply because when I see quarterbacks that I deem to be elite, they do it in a fashion to which they carry the team. It's not about who, or what the identity of the team is."

"Even with the identity of great teams that run the ball really well, if the quarterback is that guy, we still talk about him in the fashion of what they do in the passing game and even in the running game."

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts has exceeded 600 rushing yards and scored at least ten rushing touchdowns in the past four seasons while totaling 79 passing touchdowns during that time. According to Greg Jennings, this isn't enough to consider him an elite quarterback, despite winning a ring and appearing in two Super Bowls in just the past three years.

Jalen Hurts' underrated 2024 NFL season for Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts recorded just 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this year, but was extremely efficient by completing 69 percent of his passes and recording a 104 passer rating. With Saquon Barkley rushing for more than 2,000 yards he didn't have to pass much, but surely delivered when he had to.

His passer rating and completion were new career-highs for Hurts, while also adding 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He was even more impressive during the NFL Playoffs this year, completing 71 percent of his passes and recording a 109 passer rating with ten total touchdowns in four games.

While Barkley has seemingly received all of the credit for the Eagles' offensive success, Hurts clearly played as big of a role as he did. It's important to remember that Barkley was not on their roster the last time they appeared in the Super Bowl, where he turned in a massive game with four total touchdowns, despite it being a losing effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback