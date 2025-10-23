"He's stuck": NFL analyst claims Maxx Crosby's "prime is being wasted" as Raiders reject trade offers for star DE

Maxx Crosby earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl honor last year and is off to a strong start this season. However, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 entering their bye week and are headed to a losing record for the fourth straight campaign. Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys were reportedly interested in acquiring the defensive end, but the Raiders turned them down.

NFL insider Mike Florio shared his take on Crosby's situation on Wednesday's episode of Pro Football Talk.

"The Cowboys inquired about Maxx Crosby, the great Raiders defensive end, who is mired in yet another horrible season where his talents, his prime, is being wasted." Florio said. "NFL media reported last night that the Raiders told Crosby we are not shopping you and we won't be trading you and also they reported that Crosby wants to stay.

"I don't know that I believe the last part. I think he's stuck, and he got paid. If they are not going to trade him, it's not useful for him to start making it known. He doesn't want to be there."

Crosby recorded two tackles in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. He followed it up with 17 tackles in the next three games. The defensive end has remained consistent and racked up three tackles each in the last three games, taking his total to 26. He has also recorded 9 quarterback hits this season.

Las Vegas will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Maxx Crosby desires to retire as a Raider

Neither the Raiders' struggles nor Maxx Crosby's brilliance are new. It has led to numerous speculations about the defensive end's future in recent years. However, the Raiders star has always been clear about his goals. Crosby shared his plans about only playing for Las Vegas throughout his career.

"The guys that inspired me are the Kobes (Bryant) and the (Michael) Jordans," Crosby said in June 2024, via the "Jim Rome Show."

"The guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place. No offense to LeBron (James) and those dudes. I won't give them some heat, but took the easy road traveled. That's not the way I look at it. I'm going to be a Raider for life."

Crosby was drafted by the Raiders at No. 106 in 2019. He has missed only seven games in his career and has racked up 394 tackles and 153 quarterback hits.

