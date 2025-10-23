  • home icon
  "He's traded" "Washed": NFL fans react as A.J. Brown's hamstring injury forces Eagles WR to miss second straight Eagles practice

“He’s traded” “Washed”: NFL fans react as A.J. Brown's hamstring injury forces Eagles WR to miss second straight Eagles practice

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 23, 2025 20:31 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
“He’s traded” “Washed”: NFL fans react as A.J. Brown's hamstring injury forces Eagles WR to miss second straight Eagles practice (Credit: IMAGN)

A.J. Brown's latest injury update had fans talking on social media. The Philadelphia Eagles' star wide receiver hasn't had a quiet 2025 NFL season amid rumors of a potential trade and his unhappiness with his role on the offense.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Brown wasn't a participant in the team's practice for the second straight day, as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

As usual, many fans reacted to the update. A day after they ripped Brown over a cryptic Instagram post, many took to social media to speculate about his future with the Eagles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"washed," one fan said.
"He’s traded," another fan said.
"Do you really think his leg hurts Adam? Or do you think he’s just” over it “playing for the eagles?" another fan wondered.
Others weren't concerned about the update and focused on Saquon Barkley carrying the offense against the New York Giants.

"Well hopefully they could rely on Saquon since they’re going against his old team again," one fan said.
"Barkley better eat this week," another fan said.
"It really finna be a running type night," another fan wrote.

A.J. Brown just played his best game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver was targeted six times, catching four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

He's caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns for the season. While those are solid numbers, Brown has shown his unhappiness with his production and role in the offense.

Dan Orlovsky says A.J. Brown wants to be traded

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky speculated about A.J. Brown's desire to be traded away from the Philadelphia Eagles. The ESPN analyst said on Thursday's episode of "First Take" that Brown would rather be traded instead of getting the ball more in Philly.

“I would disagree that he’s trying to send a message of ‘I want the ball threw to me more,'” Orlovsky said. “I think the more that time has gone on, by the day, I think that there is a reality there that A.J. Brown prefers to be traded.”
The Eagles are 5-2 after a win over the Vikings in Week 7. They will try to get revenge on the New York Giants on Sunday, but Brown's status isn't clear at this moment.

Philadelphia is still a contender, but these issues could play against them in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

