"He's so ungrateful" "Bro is literally impossible to make happy": NFL fans rip Eagles WR A.J. Brown over cryptic Instagram post

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on Tuesday sparked a wave of reactions. It came after he posted a message on Instagram following the team's 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.Brown posted a game-day photo of himself."Using me but not using me," Brown wrote. Fans shared their reactions on X."He's so ungrateful," one fan wrote."Bro is literally impossible to make happy at this point," a fan commented."He's trolling," another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions."Doesn't care about anyone anymore after that shiny ring," one fan said."AJ needs to chill ffs," a fan tweeted."Just be happy," another fan commented.Brown delivered a strong performance. He caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, helping Philadelphia end a two-game losing streak.The wideout recently expressed concerns about his target share. Against Minnesota, he was a key part of Kevin Patullo's offense. Brown kicked off the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown catch and added a 26-yard reception in the fourth quarter.Along with DeVonta Smith, who had nine catches for a career-high 183 yards and a touchdown, Brown contributed 304 of Jalen Hurts' 326 passing yards. The quarterback completed 19 of 23 passes with three touchdowns.Brown's first score came after Hurts identified a mismatch with Vikings safety Joshua Metellus. It allowed him to sprint down the sideline for the touchdown. Brown's second score happened on an inside route against Byron Murphy Jr. in the red zone.Saquon Barkley takes the blame for ground game struggles as A.J. Brown takes the spotlightNFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: ImagnWhile the passing game drove the offense, Saquon Barkley bore the burden for Philadelphia's limited production on the ground. The running back averaged 2.4 yards per carry against Minnesota and has a season average of 3.3 yards per attempt.Barkley on Monday dismissed the notion that defensive focus on the run game explains the dip."We have dawgs out there," Barkley told reporters. "We have dawgs up front. I feel like I'm a dawg. We make plays. We're just not getting the job done. I'm not getting the job done. I own the running game."Philadelphia improved to 5-2 and reclaimed first place in the NFC East ahead of next week's matchup against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.