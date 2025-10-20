  • home icon
  • Saquon Barkley makes his feelings known after poor production as AJ Brown takes the spotlight

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:21 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive success is a team effort with the run game just as important as the passing game.

That’s according to star running back Saquon Barkley following a tough outing for the Pro Bowler on Sunday. In their 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Barkley averaged just 2.4 yards per carry, but the passing game looked unstoppable as the Eagles put up 316 yards in that department. Barkley took issue with a common theory about how a passing or running game becomes successful.

“I don't like looking at it like, the run game opened up the pass game or the pass game opened up the run game,” said Barkley.
For the league’s reigning offensive Player of the Year in 2024, the Philadelphia offense gets the job done by committee.

“We have dawgs out there. We have dawgs up front. I feel like I'm a dawg. We make plays.”

Barkley noted the strong performances of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in Sunday’s outing in Minnesota.

“A.J. and Smitty are some of the best in the league at doing that – especially when you have Jalen (Hurts) back there,” said Barkley.
Hurts completed 19 of his 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. His go-to receivers were Smith and Brown, with the former posting 183 yards receiving with one score and the latter 121 yards and two TD grabs.

Thanks to those performances the reigning Super Bowl champions snapped a two-game losing streak. Barkley, who led the league in rushing last year with 2,005 yards has not been quite as dominant in 2025. The Penn State product is averaging 3.3 yards-per-carry in seven games, with his longest run being 18 yards.

Barkley not making excuses for his poor performances

After the season Barkley put up in 2024 it was expected that he’d gety plenty more attention from opposing defensive units this season.

The running back who ripped his former team the New York Giants for supposed msitreatments in a Prime Video documentary entitled “Saquon” isn’t using the fact he’s garnering extra attention as an excuse.

“We’re just not getting the job done. I’m not getting the job done. I own the running game,” says Barkley.

Historically running backs who run for 2,000 yards can’t duplicate that kind of success the following season. Barkley says he hates the narrative that players that have the season he had in 2024 set the bar impossibly high for themselves. Barkley was the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000+ yards a year ago and the fifth this century.

Individual achievements aren’t what Barkley is worried about as he’s constantly said as long as the team is winning that’s all that matters to him. After seven games the Eagles lead the NFC East with a record of 5-2.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

