  • “A.J. Brown prefers to be traded”: Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Eagles WR’s hidden message behind wanting more throws from Jalen Hurts

By Prasen
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:38 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
The tension involving A.J. Brown in the locker room isn't dying as the Philadelphia Eagles go 5-2 after Nick Sirianni's men bounced back with a 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Nonetheless, the defending Super Bowl champs can’t seem to solve the drama surrounding their star receiver.

On 'NFL on ESPN,' analyst Dan Orlovsky suggested that Brown’s frustrations go deeper than just play-calling.

“I think there is a reality that A.J. Brown prefers to be traded,” Orlovsky said. “I would disagree that he’s just trying to send a message about wanting more targets.” (02:40)
Brown’s dissatisfaction isn’t new. Reports of his unhappiness began last season, and the situation has only intensified this year as he continues to hint at discontent through cryptic social media posts. Orlovsky further said that the Eagles would be making a mistake in trading Brown.

"I don't think it's in Philadelphia's best interest as far as play on the field, if this was something that was on Brown's mind, desire to be elsewhere. I don't think it's in their best interest to go and do that because they're not running the ball," Orlovsky said. (06:40)
Brown is coming off his best game of the season. He had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Vikings. Yet, according to Orlovsky, the numbers might not be enough to keep him content in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts gets real on A.J. Brown's antics

A.J. Brown’s latest off-field antics have stolen the spotlight once again. After a win over the Vikings, he took to Instagram with a cryptic message.

“Using me, but not using me,” Brown wrote.
Fans and analysts interpreted it as yet another shot at his role in the offense. When asked about Brown’s comments, quarterback Jalen Hurts kept his response simple:

“I just keep my focus singularly on the collective,” Hurts stated. (03:30)
The November 4 trade deadline is approaching, and speculation about the Browns' future is making rounds. NFL insider Diana Russini reports the Eagles have “no plans” to move Brown, but one intriguing offer could always change everything.

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Prasen
