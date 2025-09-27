"He's trying to stir up trade interest": Jason Whitlock claims Shedeur Sanders is taking shots at Tua Tagovailoa & wants to save Mike McDaniel's job

Jason Whitlock came forward to share his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' recent comments about being better than some of the starting quarterbacks this season. He is currently the third-string option on the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.After Shedeur Sanders' comments, Jason Whitlock came up with a theory about whom the rookie was talking about while stating he was better than other starters this year. He believes that Coach Prime's son is trying to take shots at Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently 0-3 with the team.&quot;I think Shedeur Sanders clearly wants to play a game this year,&quot; Whitlock said on the 'Fearless' podcast (Timestamp- 3:55). &quot;He's basically trying to speak it into existence, a trade. ... Here's who I think he's really talking about. Tua Tagovailoa down in Miami.&quot;&quot;If I were down there Mike McDaniel, I could save your job throwing the ball to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. I think that he's trying to stir up trade interest, and he's shocked that no none's interested in trading for him. And part of the reason why no one's interested in trading for him is because he won't shut up. He won't play the role that he's actually in right now.&quot;Under Joe Flacco as the QB1, the Browns have put up a 1-2 record to start the season. So far, the veteran quarterback has recorded 631 yards and two touchdowns passing.Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski opens up about Shedeur Sanders' chances of playing this seasonSo far, the Browns have no intention of replacing Joe Flacco as their QB1. During Friday's news conference, Kevin Stefanski addressed the noise surrounding Shedeur's availability for Week 4.The Browns coach brushed the situation off with his response.&quot;He's done a good job. I think all of our guys feel like they're ready. And they're working very hard at it. We do a lot of work with our players, rookies, and offense- all of our guys. Spending every available minute we have with them, getting them ready physically and mentally, whether it's in the weight room, the meeting room, out on the field. So, all our guys are working very hard.&quot;The Browns will face the Lions this Sunday at Ford Field. Joe Flacco is expected to remain the starting quarterback of the team in Week 4. Will Shedeur Sanders get to make his official debut for the team this year?