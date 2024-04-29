"He's washed," "Super Bowl": Cowboys fans have mixed feelings over Ezekiel Elliott reunion 

The Dallas Cowboys have officially solved their running back depth chart issues by signing back Ezekiel Elliott. After moving on from him last offseason via an early release, they let Tony Pollard walk in free agency and brought back Elliott once more.

The signing is complete pending a physical, but the terms are not yet known. Given his age and the fact that they cut him for financial reasons in the first place, it is probably not a massive deal.

Nevertheless, it has piqued the interest of some Dallas Cowboys fans. Some of them believe he is a missing piece and what could take them over the top. After a brilliant regular season, they flamed out in the playoffs and some fans think Elliott will prevent that and help them go all the way.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOO," noted Cowboys superfan Timthetatman said.

"They shouldn’t have released him and they seen that," another fan said.

Not everyone believes in Elliott's talents. After a disappointing year with the New England Patriots, in which he averaged 3.5 yards per carry, fans aren't expecting any sort of resurgence and believe the back might be out of gas.

"COWBOYS ARE A JOKE," one fan said.

"Jerry Jones like the Lakers bringing back 'has beens' and knowing you ain't winning nothing," another said.

This move has excited some fans but left others with a bad taste. With Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn in the backfield, time will tell how the Cowboys do in 2024.

Did the Cowboys draft a running back?

After issues in the backfield led to a reversal in letting Tony Pollard go and bringing Ezekiel Elliott back, it's fair to wonder if that's the only thing the Cowboys did for the position. With plenty of picks in the 2024 draft, did Dallas take a running back?

The Cowboys let Tony Pollard walk

The Cowboys did not select any running backs in the draft. They spent their picks on both offense and defense, with two offensive linemen and a wide receiver getting picked. No running backs were selected, though.