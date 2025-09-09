  • home icon
  NFL

"He is straight garbage," "Should've signed Aaron Rodgers": J.J. McCarthy torched by fans for struggling mightily vs. Bears on MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:54 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

J.J. McCarthy's first game of the season as the new starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings is not going as intended. He missed out on the entirety of the 2024 campaign due to a torn meniscus. However, the team had faith in his abilities to achieve success this year.

Unfortunately, the quarterback is showing early signs of struggles during their season opener against the Chicago Bears. According to a tweet shared by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, J.J. McCarthy completed three of the four passes he attempted for 12 yards in the first three drives.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the Vikings quarterback's early struggles against the Bears at Soldier Field on Monday night.

The Bears took an early lead in the game thanks to a nine-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Caleb Williams in the first quarter. However, Will Reichard minimised the deficit for his team after scoring a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter. Ben Johnson's team secured a 10-6 lead heading into halftime.

Back in May, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf came forward to talk about J.J. McCarthy as the team's QB1 this upcoming season. He expressed his confidence in his abilities while stating that they would do everything in their power to help him be successful on the field.

"He (McCarthy) has a gravitational pull as a leader," Wilf said on Paul Allen's podcast. "I think the way players support him, I think, of course, the talent is there. Coach O'Connell is glowing in his praises of how he's handled everything to date, and from an off-the-field perspective, we couldn't be happier."
"So all the things are pointing in the right direction and we are going to be supporting JJ to have him be the success that we want him to be."
J.J. McCarthy exudes confidence in his arm accuracy ahead of the season opener against the Bears

Last month, the quarterback opened up about his debut with the team during a post-practice press conference.

J.J. McCarthy highlighted what made him a good fit for Kevin O'Connell's offense while expressing confidence in his passing ability.

"I think I'm one of the most accurate guys out there," McCarthy said. "It's not just, you know, the ball was completed. It's did I give him runner's ball? Did I put it on the right path for him to turn a certain way? Being able to really lean into that as one of my strengths is something I always have to be extremely hard on every single throw."
McCarthy still has a chance to help the Vikings make a comeback in their season opener against the Bears. Can he kick off his debut campaign as the QB1 with a victory under his belt?

