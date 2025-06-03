2 weeks after pregnancy news, JJ McCarthy and fiancée Katya Kuropas flaunt baby bump in wholesome clip

Just two weeks ago, Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas, shared the news that they were expecting their first baby. Two weeks later, the couple, expecting a baby boy in September, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram.

On Monday, Kuropas shared a video from their pregnancy photo shoot where her growing bump is the highlight of the video. She added a sweet caption:

"half of me + half of you ✨🤎"

In the pregnancy photo shoot, Kuropas wore jeans with a white, cropped knit top. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback wore the same color scheme with jeans and a white long-sleeved top.

JJ McCarthy shared a heartfelt birthday message with fiancée Katya Kuropas

JJ McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas were high school sweethearts and began dating when they were just 15 years old. This past January, both McCarthy and Kuropas turned 22 years old, and the Vikings quarterback shared a sweet post for his longtime love.

McCarthy shared his love for Kuropas and his post even used a metaphor that included his fiancée as a star to guide him, the Viking. He also went on to say that they can get through anything together and that he can wait to continue through their journey of life.

"I’d go to hell and back for her," McCarthy wrote to his fiancee on her birthday. "She’s my everything - my muse, my rock, and the heart of my universe. There is never a J without a K standing her ground behind him. For what is a flame without its wick.

"A Viking without a star to guide him. Thank you forever, my love, for never wavering when the inevitable storms arise on our voyage together. “I love you”doesn’t express my deep and intense feelings towards you enough, only will my actions for as long as I am alive will suffice. Happy 22nd My Queen @katyakuropas💜♾️"

In January 2024, just weeks after winning a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, JJ McCarthy proposed to Katya Kuropas. The proposal took place on the beach at sunset and their dog Marley was also part of the special moment.

