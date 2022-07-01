"He takes the heat so they don't have to" - NFL analyst explains why owners love Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a handful of problems on his plate right now. While some fans may think the Deshaun Watson situation leads the way, they must remember Goodell recently testified before Congress regarding Dan Snyder.

Yes, the league's commissioner appeared via Zoom while the Washington Commanders owner was in Europe on his yacht. That was the case, even though the entire investigation surrounds Snyder and his workplace misconduct.

NFL analyst Andrew Brandt recently brought up this point on his podcast in explaining why owners love the commissioner so much. His comments explained why in a perfect manner.

“Now what is going to go on is Commissioner Goodell will answer for him, and this is what goes on with the commissioner of the National Football League. Why is he paid so handsomely? He takes the bullets, the heat, the missiles, the criticism, the tough questions, the strident questioning he'll get from Congress so that owners like Dan Snyder do not have to. That's what's going on."

As Brandt explained, Goodell is paid very well by the NFL owners because he will stand up and take all the heat, no matter the reason. Fans must remember that he ultimately works for the owners over anyone else.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is doing Dan Snyder a monumental favor

House Hearing Examines NFL's Handling Of Washington Commanders' Workplace Misconduct

Brandt went on to explain just how big a favor he is doing Snyder at the moment. He is essentially answering for the Commanders' owner's actions when he could easily just defer to someone else.

"Roger Goodell is giving Daniel Schneider a huge solid tomorrow in front of Capitol Hill. He is going to be answering questions from Congressmen about the Washington team, about this toxic workplace, about NDA non-disclosure agreements, about a new allegation of Snyder doing a sexual allegation, a former employee that had an internal investigation, wink wink, and nothing was found back in 2009. Roger Goodell, not Daniel Snyder, will be asked about that."

The Commissioner appeared in front of Congress, which is a serious situation for anyone. Yet, by him doing this, he continues to gain favor with all the owners, as Brandt explained.

He takes the fall and makes tens of millions of dollars annually as a result. Ultimately, Snyder may be booted from the league by his fellow owners anyway.

