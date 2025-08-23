  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He throws hospital balls left & right": Bill Simmons blasts Trevor Lawrence painting ugly picture of Jaguars QB' career trajectory

"He throws hospital balls left & right": Bill Simmons blasts Trevor Lawrence painting ugly picture of Jaguars QB' career trajectory

By Prasen
Modified Aug 23, 2025 12:30 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Trevor Lawrence finds himself at the center of an NFL debate, courtesy of Bill Simmons. The NFL analyst called out the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback on his podcast, "The Ringer." He questioned not just his accuracy but his career trajectory. Simmons claimed that Lawrence’s play has already hit a wall.

Ad
“Trevor Lawrence, literally, he was one of my big guys last year. Yeah, he’s also not good. He’s not good at football,” Simmons said. “I don’t think he’s accurate. I think he throws hospital balls left and right. If I was Brian Thomas Jr.’s family, I’d be terrified every game.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Simmons' take comes as the Jaguars wrapped up joint practices with the Miami Dolphins. Lawrence didn’t take the field this weekend, saving himself for Week 1. Simmons doubled down, calling the Jaguars’ dysfunction “gangrene” that’s infecting Lawrence’s development.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He argued that years on a bad team have stripped his confidence and decision-making. However, not everyone’s writing Lawrence off. First-year head coach Liam Coen is already seeing positive signs of growth in his QB, while GM James Gladstone has spent the offseason loading up weapons to support him.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see how the Jaguars fare under Trevor Lawrence as the 2025 NFL season kicks off in September.

Also read: "Trevor Lawrence is a bust and it’s over": Nick Wright reveals one condition where Jaguars' hopes could go down the drain

Trevor Lawrence weighs in on Dolphins defense ahead preseason game

Lawrence got a firsthand look at Miami’s defense during the joint practice. The 25-year-old Tennessee native admitted the Dolphins’ defense is giving Liam Coen's offense plenty to think about.

Ad
“You get used to playing against your own defense and you see kind of the same disguises, so you start to pick up on certain things and you can protect it but when you're seeing things for the first time,” Lawrence said.

He pointed out how tough it can be to read coverages when you don’t have a full game plan in the preseason.

Ad
“They do a nice job with man alignments and playing zone and zone alignments and playing man. ”

Miami’s defense has been praised for its ability to show one look pre-snap and flip it into something entirely different.

Also read: “It’s a lot on a rookie” - Trevor Lawrence voices concern over Travis Hunter’s heavy dual-role workload in Jaguars' offense

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications