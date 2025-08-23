"He throws hospital balls left & right": Bill Simmons blasts Trevor Lawrence painting ugly picture of Jaguars QB' career trajectory

Trevor Lawrence finds himself at the center of an NFL debate, courtesy of Bill Simmons. The NFL analyst called out the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback on his podcast, &quot;The Ringer.&quot; He questioned not just his accuracy but his career trajectory. Simmons claimed that Lawrence’s play has already hit a wall.“Trevor Lawrence, literally, he was one of my big guys last year. Yeah, he’s also not good. He’s not good at football,” Simmons said. “I don’t think he’s accurate. I think he throws hospital balls left and right. If I was Brian Thomas Jr.’s family, I’d be terrified every game.”Simmons' take comes as the Jaguars wrapped up joint practices with the Miami Dolphins. Lawrence didn’t take the field this weekend, saving himself for Week 1. Simmons doubled down, calling the Jaguars’ dysfunction “gangrene” that’s infecting Lawrence’s development.He argued that years on a bad team have stripped his confidence and decision-making. However, not everyone’s writing Lawrence off. First-year head coach Liam Coen is already seeing positive signs of growth in his QB, while GM James Gladstone has spent the offseason loading up weapons to support him.It'll be interesting to see how the Jaguars fare under Trevor Lawrence as the 2025 NFL season kicks off in September.Also read: &quot;Trevor Lawrence is a bust and it’s over&quot;: Nick Wright reveals one condition where Jaguars' hopes could go down the drainTrevor Lawrence weighs in on Dolphins defense ahead preseason gameLawrence got a firsthand look at Miami’s defense during the joint practice. The 25-year-old Tennessee native admitted the Dolphins’ defense is giving Liam Coen's offense plenty to think about.“You get used to playing against your own defense and you see kind of the same disguises, so you start to pick up on certain things and you can protect it but when you're seeing things for the first time,” Lawrence said.He pointed out how tough it can be to read coverages when you don’t have a full game plan in the preseason.“They do a nice job with man alignments and playing zone and zone alignments and playing man. ”Miami’s defense has been praised for its ability to show one look pre-snap and flip it into something entirely different.Also read: “It’s a lot on a rookie” - Trevor Lawrence voices concern over Travis Hunter’s heavy dual-role workload in Jaguars' offense