"He is trash," "Worse than Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers struggles massively in his Dolphins preseason debut

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 11, 2025 01:07 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn
(Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans reacted after rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled during his first experience in the league on Sunday. Ewers, the No. 231 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, took the field against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener.

He was one of three quarterbacks Mike McDaniel used, alongside Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa, but Ewers looked the worst. The former Texas Longhorns playmaker finished the game with five completions after attempting 18 passes. He racked up 91 yards (five less than Wilson on 5/9) and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles to round up a disastrous debut.

This performance had fans talking, with many going after Ewers.

"I can’t believe I was a truther. Bro is trash," one fan said.
"Damn he might actually be worse than Sanders," another fan said.
"Did people think he was going to be good or something? Hes terrible. He has no zero velocity on his throws, he can’t read a defense at all," another fan wrote.
Others blamed the Dolphins' offensive line and wide receivers for not making plays.

"At least mention the 4 drops you frauds!!! Not to mention the abysmal O-Line play," one fan said.
"WRs did him no favors," another fan wrote.
"His oline did him no favors at all," another fan added.

The Dolphins couldn't move past the Bears and the game ended tied at 24. Miami will return to action against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Ewers could have another chance to showcase his talents and bounce back from a flaky debut.

Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa had a poor game like Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers wasn't the only quarterback with a subpar performance on Sunday. The rookie saw Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa also take a handful of snaps.

The former New York Jet and Denver Bronco completed five of nine pass attempts for 96 yards, while Tagovailoa completed the same number of passes in six attempts for 27 yards.

Wilson made a mistake when tight end Tanner Conner was open right outside the end zone, throwing a short pass that touched the ground before its target's hands, raising many eyebrows. Tagovailoa's only drive of the day was met with criticism as fans questioned if he was fit to remain a starting quarterback in the league.

The Dolphins appear to have a complex situation at hand, and Mike McDaniel still has a couple of weeks to figure things out.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
