"He about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale": NFL HOF'er Terrell Owens mocks Deebo Samuel gaining weight

NFL legend Terrell Owens trolled Deebo Samuel over his recent physical appearance. After six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel was traded to the up-and-coming Washington Commanders, led by Jayden Daniels.

Samuel got people talking when training camp footage showed him out of shape, which many considered a bad sign at this point in the offseason. The wideout received plenty of comments over that, and Owens also joined the party.

A clip shared on Sunday by "Coach Yac" on X shows the Hall of Famer wide receiver going poking fun at Samuel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's going to do his thing," Owens said. "He is fat. He ain't big boned. That's what you say when girls are mad. That's the term you use when you don't wanna call a girl fat. We say they're big boned. He's about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale. Deebo's my guy though. I love Deebo. Deebo and I had a conversation. He knows what the deal is."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Deebo Samuel played 81 games with the 49ers, catching 334 passes for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns. He helped the team play in two Super Bowls, but they lost both times against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joining a young team led by the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, with a solid offensive line and another veteran wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, can do wonders for Samuel.

His current physique is an issue for many, but if he can tackle that down before Week 1, he could be able to make an impact on the Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles great takes a shot at Deebo Samuel

After posting a 12-5 record in the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders are one of the threats the Philadelphia Eagles will face in the NFC. In addition to Terrell Owens, another former Eagles player went after Deebo Samuel for being out of shape.

Brandon Graham, who just retired from the NFL, said the NFC East will be a two-team race this upcoming season.

"It's going to be between us two," Graham said about the Eagles and the Commanders.

When a fan brought up the Deebo Samuel trade, Graham dismissed the wide receiver's ability to impact the game until he's back in shape.

"I wouldn't worry about him (Samuel)," Graham said, "He gotta be in shape first—he don't look like he in shape right now."

The Commanders and Eagles clashed three times last season. If they play as well as last season, that could happen again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title