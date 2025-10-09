  • home icon
  "He has no use for Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless urges Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to stop Kevin Stefanski from ruining 2025 NFL season

By Prasen
Modified Oct 09, 2025 22:00 GMT
Skip Bayless urges Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to stop Kevin Stefanski from ruining 2025 NFL season
Skip Bayless urges Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to stop Kevin Stefanski from ruining 2025 NFL season [IMAGN]

Skip Bayless does not like Shedeur Sanders' situation one bit as the Cleveland Browns’ ongoing quarterback saga takes a turn for the worse. His primary frustration was aimed at head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Bayless even went on to urge owner Jimmy Haslam to intervene before the 2025 NFL season is ruined.

Following Joe Flacco’s trade to the Cincinnati Bengals, many expected rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to finally move up the depth chart. Instead, the Browns appear set to keep veteran Bailey Zappe as the backup behind rookie starter Dillon Gabriel heading into Week 6.

That didn’t sit well with Bayless, who blasted Stefanski on 'The Arena,' saying,

“He has no use for Shedeur Sanders. It’s going to take the owner stepping in and saying no to Stefanski.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bayless further said that the Browns’ situation is ideal for a young quarterback to shine.

“They have the fourth-easiest schedule remaining,” he said. “Pro Football Focus ranks them number one on defense. Mason Graham is a stud, Carson Schwesinger might be defensive rookie of the year, and Quinshon Judkins... 94, 82, 110 yards in three games, he can tote the rock.”
However, despite all that talent on the roster, Bayless believes Stefanski is fighting to save his job and will cling to his own draft pick, Gabriel, instead of giving Sanders a real chance.

“It tears my guts out,” Bayless added. “This is on a silver platter for somebody to take the reins.”

Flacco is old news now, but Sanders is still buried on the depth chart.

Shedeur Sanders gets honest on Kevin Stefanski delaying Browns QB2 decision

Deion Sanders' son is pushing for clarity after Flacco’s trade to the Bengals but Kevin Stefanski isn’t budging. The Browns coach has delayed naming a QB2, leaving Sanders stuck on the depth chart. Addressing the situation,

"We're going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon's ready for the game,” Sanders said. “Whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time. I'm overly confident within myself... I'm fine with."
Stefanski, on the other hand, has a different perspective.

“I always have to be mindful of our players and our players' development,” Stefanski said. “I want to make sure I'm always doing what's best for our player, and of course our team..."

The drama won’t end until Stefanski decides to put faith in Sanders.

