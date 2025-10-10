"He wants CTE early," "Should be penalty": NFL fans call out Jaxson Dart for headbutting Eagles' Jihaad Campbell during TNF game vs. Giants

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had an interesting moment during their Thursday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a clip shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, we see the quarterback making a run with the ball during a play on the field.Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell tried to block Jaxson Dart's route. However, the rookie quarterback left everyone in a state of shock after he tried to push his way past Campbell by trying to headbutt him. Dart fell to the ground on the sidelines after this play.Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Dart's risky strategy. They also called out the game officials for not raising the penalty flag on the quarterback's bold play.Mario @mario23_herronLINKBuddy wants the CTE so badlySʟɪᴍRᴇᴀᴘᴇʀ6 (4-1) 🦅 @Smith2PhillyLINKRoles reversed and Jihaad is ejected to the moon by the NFL idk how you play defense on a QB near the sidelines in the NFLRyan Schwartz @Ryan_Schwartz07LINKHow tf is this not a penalty? Leading with the crown of your helmet?DOG @ill_bishop852LINKhow is the not a flag , no helmet to helmet?🐧Cody🗝(😲)MCKENNA SZN(🐧2-0-0)(⚫3-1🟡)(💙3-2🤍) @Cody_TDMLINK@MySportsUpdate Bro wants CTE earlyThomas Floral @tomfloralLINKThis isn’t fair to a defender. He can nothing here. It’s fine if Dart wants to keep running forward but to launch himself into a defender when he looks like a defenseless runner going out of bounds should be a penalty.Thomas Floral @tomfloralLINKThis isn’t fair to a defender. He can nothing here. It’s fine if Dart wants to keep running forward but to launch himself into a defender when he looks like a defenseless runner going out of bounds should be a penalty.Dart took over as the starting quarterback in Week 4 after Brian Daboll's team started the season with a three-game losing streak under veteran Russell Wilson. So far, the rookie has a 1-1 record, winning against the Chargers before losing last week to the New Orleans Saints.In the two games as the QB1, he has recorded 313 yards and three touchdowns passing, along with one rushing touchdown. On Thursday night, he helped the Giants secure a 34-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.In this game, Dart completed 17 of the 25 passes he attempted for 195 yards. The rookie quarterback also recorded two total touchdowns while helping his team to a 2-4 record after six games.Jaxson Dart shares his honest thoughts after 34-17 victory over the Super Bowl LIX championsAfter the game, Jaxson Dart and his teammate Cam Skattebo had an interview with 'NFL on Prime.' The rookie quarterback highlighted how the victory was crucial for the team and their season ahead.He also expressed his excitement about the result and was content with the outcome and his performance on the field.&quot;First of all, thanks for having us. It was a lot of fun tonight,&quot; Dart said. &quot;Yeah man, like, this city, this place is starving for wins. And we feel like, me and Skat (Cam Skattebo) talk about it all the time, you know, just trying to stack these (wins).&quot;&quot;Quite honestly, we felt like we kind of let Cam's mayhem from last week and this was a special one for sure.&quot;The Giants will be on the road to next take on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 19 at 4:05 pm ET. Can Jaxson Dart continue this winning momentum with the team?