Jalen Hurts makes his feelings known on rookie Jaxson Dart emulating Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will make the trip to New Jersey to face off against Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants. Hurts had positive words for his rookie opponent ahead of their first showdown.According to Eagles insider Zach Berman, the reigning Super Bowl MVP spoke about Dart, who said he tries to emulate Hurts.&quot;I got a lot of respect for his game. I know he's played for (Lane) Kiffin. He's a hell of a player. He's honestly in a great situation to learn a lot. Rooting for his success.&quot;Hurts is in his sixth year in the NFL, and he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in Year 5. The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners product is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league and a two-time Pro Bowler.Jaxson Dart is in Year 1 of his professional football career. The Giants selected him in the first round of this year's draft and entrusted him with the starting job ahead of their Week 4 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Next up for the highly rated rookie is a crunch matchup against a quarterback that he's looking to emulate.Jalen Hurts and Jaxson Dart are looking to get back in the win columnJalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. The Eagles were looking to extend their winning streak to five but were outdone by Sean Payton's side. Nick Sirianni's squad let a 14-point lead slip in one of the biggest surprises of Week 5.The loss exposed the cracks in the Eagles' offense, and the defending Super Bowl champs will look to get back to winning ways in Week 6. In their way is a Giants side looking to make the most of home advantage.Jaxson Dart and Co. suffered a loss in Week 5 to the previously winless New Orleans Saints. It was a forgettable performance from the rookie shot caller as he threw for 202 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his second start.Dart and his teammates have their work cut out in Week 6 as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll's side must find a way to limit Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Co. in this quick turnaround game at MetLife Stadium.