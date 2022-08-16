"He wants full control" - Former Cowboys player claims Sean Payton will never join team as HC due to Jerry Jones

Sean Payton stepped away as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 NFL season. While he now plans to join the FOX NFL Sunday broadcast team, there is still plenty of talk of whether he will ever return to coaching.

On the KJM Radio Show on ESPN Radio this week, the topic of the conversation was the Dallas Cowboys. Is it player personnel issues, is it coaching, is it penalties, what is the issue that the Cowboys are facing? The rumors that Payton could be the next head coach for the Dallas Cowboys never seem to go away.

Former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson had thoughts about Sean Payton and whether he would make a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys.

" Sean leans on Bill in certain situations, kind of think the same, act the same, you know. Bill couldn't take Jerry being around the building and running the situation and handling it, and I doubted very seriously that Sean would want to do that because he wants full control."-Keyshawn Johnson

Jerry Jones is one of the most involved NFL owners in the league and that won't change anytime soon. As well as being the team owner, he is also the team president and general manager. His son Stephen Jones' role has increased over the last few years and has taken on more of a decision-making role.

But Jerry Jones is always involved in some manner. Johnson alluded to the fact that his role would not mesh well with him as head coach, which is probably the reason as to why he has never been hired previously.

Can Sean Payton be hired as a HC by another NFL team?

Sean Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he announced his decision to leave the team at the end of January. His contract with the Saints went through the 2024 NFL season.

If he decides after this upcoming year that broadcasting isn't for him and that he wants to get back on the sidelines, it won't be easy, maybe not even possible.

The former head coach would first have to tell the Saints that he wanted to get back into coaching and for another team. The negotiations would then have to take place between the New Orleans Saints and the other team. The other team would then have to compensate the Saints, kind of as a "buyout" of his contract.

