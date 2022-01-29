"Wouldn't dismiss it" - Troy Aikman refuses to rule out the possibility of Sean Payton joining Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys announced that head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2022 season, but does that mean their flirtation with Sean Payton is over? Not according to Troy Aikman.

Aikman still thinks the Cowboys will make a run at Payton.

Aikman made these comments about Sean Payton on 96.7 The Ticket out of Dallas via the Dallas Morning News.

“Well, I wouldn’t dismiss them," Aikman said. "I’m confident in saying that Sean [Payton] and Jerry [Jones] have a good relationship. They spent time together when Sean was here. I know that even when he went to New Orleans, Sean has remained relatively close to the family. What that might mean? I don’t know. I do think that Jerry, as everyone would, I do, I think most everyone in football has a respect for Sean Payton and what he has done and what he’s capable of doing as a head coach. "

With Sean Payton now out of New Orleans, many like Aikman believe at some point Jones will make a run at him, especially if McCarthy fails to get the Cowboys not only back into the playoffs but into the NFC Championship game.

Front Office Sports @FOS



The Saints head coach has not committed to returning to the New Orleans for the 2022 season.



Story from BREAKING: Fox Sports is targeting Sean Payton as a potential replacement for Troy Aikman, should Aikman leave for Amazon.The Saints head coach has not committed to returning to the New Orleans for the 2022 season.Story from @MMcCarthyREV BREAKING: Fox Sports is targeting Sean Payton as a potential replacement for Troy Aikman, should Aikman leave for Amazon.The Saints head coach has not committed to returning to the New Orleans for the 2022 season.Story from @MMcCarthyREV ⤵️

Jones pretty much hinted that changes were coming. What these changes are, no one knows, but for now, McCarthy is safe.

What other coaches are being pushed for the Cowboys job other than Sean Payton?

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Sean Payton won't be the only name floating round if Mike McCarthy isn't retained as Cowboys head coach after next season.

Shaquille O'Neal has been pushing hard for former Cowboys Hall of Famer and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders.

"You want to get Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out. Tweet it, dammit. TikTok it. Instagram it. OnlyFans it. Put it out," he said.

Another name that was pushed was Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who used to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys defense improved greatly under Quinn and he interviewed for several head coaching positions but according to reports, decided to stay with Dallas.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones says Dan Quinn is staying to be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator “for years to come.” Jerry Jones says Dan Quinn is staying to be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator “for years to come.”

Maybe he decided to stay with the Cowboys because he didn't want to go through another rebuilding period with another team. He also may have stayed because if McCarthy is eventually fired, his name will probably be at the top of the list.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy has obviously been made to understand by Jerry Jones that 2022 should be the year that he gets it done for this team.

Edited by Piyush Bisht