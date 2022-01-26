"TikTok it, Instagram it, OnlyFans it; Put it out!" - Shaquille O'Neal wants NFL cornerback Deion Sanders to coach Dallas Cowboys

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest fans of the Dallas Cowboys. Following the Cowboys' disappointing playoff loss, O'Neal has suggested team owner Jerry Jones on a replacement for head coach Mike McCarthy.

In the most recent episode of his "The Big Podcast," O'Neal showed his love for the Dallas Cowboys. The former NBA player also wants the Cowboys to hire current Jackson State head coach and two-time Super Bowl winner 'Prime Time' Deion Sanders to replace McCarthy.

"I'm putting this out right now. Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach of Cowboys," O'Neal said.

theScore @theScore Shaq wants the Cowboys to bring Coach Prime to Dallas. Shaq wants the Cowboys to bring Coach Prime to Dallas. 👀 https://t.co/6pAhU8uLyi

"You want to get Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out. Tweet it, dammit. TikTok it. Instagram it. OnlyFans it. Put it out," O'Neal continued.

The Dallas Cowboys had a good season in year two under Mike McCarthy. They finished with a record of 12-5, and faced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Game. However, the Cowboys faltered at home against the 49ers, losing 23-17, with Dak Prescott unable to spike the ball in the final play of the game.

Meanwhile, Sanders is familiar with the Cowboys, as he played for them from 1995 to 2000. He helped Dallas win their last Super Bowl championship in 1995. He's currently the head coach of Jackson State, having led the Tigers to an 11-2 record last season. Sanders has also amassed a great bunch of recruits for the upcoming season.

Shaquille O'Neal once defended the Dallas Cowboys from Stephen A Smith with a prank call

Shaquille O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix of USA

The Dallas Cowboys are known as 'America's Team, and are one of the most popular and hated NFL teams. The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl or reached the NFC championship game since 1995. It has been a struggle for the Cowboys and their fans for the last two decades.

One of the Cowboys' most famous critics is ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith. In 2019, he received a call from a man named 'Tex Johnson, who defended the Cowboys. The caller turned out to be Shaquille O'Neal, who is a huge Cowboys fan. In the end, both the NBA legend and Smith had a good laugh.

"First of all, you gotta take that damned cowboy hat off and stop talking about the damned Cowboys. You understand me, son? Jerry Jones don’t need to do nothing, the coach will not be fired. Cowboys Nation forever," O'Neal said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shaquille O'Neal spent his teenage years in San Antonio, Texas, and at that time the Cowboys were the only team in the state. The Houston Texans were founded in 2002, when O'Neal was at the height of his powers in the NBA.

Edited by Bhargav