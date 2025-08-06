"He wasn’t moving" - Puka Nacua's pregnant GF Hallie Aiono rushes to hospital as baby faces health scare amid paternity petition controversy

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, is pregnant with their first child. A baby boy is expected to arrive this fall. On Wednesday, Hallie shared a concerning update on her Instagram story. Uploading a visual of her baby bump, she wrote:“This little boy sent us to the hospital two days ago because he wasn’t moving much.&quot;In another overlaid text, Hallie confirmed that the baby was okay. She wrote:“And now he’s back to being crazy. 🤎”Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)The decrease in fetal movement came amid their complex legal situation. On June 16, Hallie Aiono filed a petition in Los Angeles County to establish paternity and custody. She was 19 weeks pregnant at the time of filing.The petition requests confirmation that Puka Nacua is the father, full physical custody of the child, joint legal custody, visitation rights for Nacua, financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and legal fees.Hallie Aiono announced her pregnancy on May 12 on the occasion of Mother’s Day with a heartfelt Instagram post. She included sonogram images, a maternity shoot in a flowing white dress and gender reveal video featuring a decorated bundt cake, revealing that they’re expecting a baby boy.“Something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver contests paternity, the court may order a DNA test after the child is born.Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono has her 'top priority' sorted during first pregnancySeven months into her pregnancy, Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, revealed that her 'top priority' has been staying active. In a recent brand partnership with Skechers, Aiono shared how movement has helped her navigate the physical and emotional demands of pregnancy. She’s been going for daily walks and prioritizing gentle fitness routines.&quot;Staying active has been top priority for me during pregnancy, and @skechers has made stepping into motherhood more comfortable and easy,&quot; she wrote in an Instagram post.Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono met at a friend’s gathering while he was still a student at Brigham Young University (BYU). They began dating shortly after, though they kept things low-key.In 2023, Hallie went viral for her emotional reaction to Puka’s first NFL touchdown. She celebrated his record-breaking rookie season with home decorations and a steak dinner.