Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono reveals 'top priority' seven months into pregnancy

Puka Nacua and his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, are expecting their first child, a son, this fall. Aiono, who has documented her pregnancy on social media, shared an update on what she has done to help her through her journey.As part of a brand partnership with shoe brand Skechers, Aiono shared that fitness and movement have been vital during the pregnancy. The ad was for a hands-free show that allows her to just slip her shoes on without overexerting herself. In the video for the Skechers ad, Aiono showed herself taking daily walks and continuing movement while seven months pregnant.&quot;Staying active has been top priority for me during pregnancy, and @skechers has made stepping into motherhood more comfortable and easy🤍,&quot; Aiono captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPuka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are expecting their son in November.Hallie Aiono requested court prove Puka Nacua is father of unborn babyOn Mother's Day 2025, Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a series of photos in an Instagram collage, Aiono even shared a video of the two doing a private gender reveal where they discovered their baby was a boy.In July, TMZ reported that Aiono filed paperwork on June 16, asking the Los Angeles County court to confirm that Nacua is the father of her unborn baby. Aiono also asked Nacua to pay for her medical expenses during her pregnancy, as well as other expenses.She also asked for joint legal custody for each of them and that she wanted full physical custody for herself and visitation for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.The news of Aiono's filings with the court came as a shock, as just a month prior, the couple seemed joyous about their new arrival.The Rams wide receiver went public with his relationship with Hallie Aiono in 2022. While they kept their relationship private on social media, Aiono documented her gameday experiences each week while supporting the wide receiver and the Rams.Nacua has not commented on the court filings or his current relationship status with Aiono.