  Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono reveals 'top priority' seven months into pregnancy

Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono reveals 'top priority' seven months into pregnancy

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:02 GMT
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are expecting their first child this fall. (Photos via Hallie Aiono
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are expecting their first child this fall. (Photos via Hallie Aiono's Instagram/ Imagn)

Puka Nacua and his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, are expecting their first child, a son, this fall. Aiono, who has documented her pregnancy on social media, shared an update on what she has done to help her through her journey.

As part of a brand partnership with shoe brand Skechers, Aiono shared that fitness and movement have been vital during the pregnancy. The ad was for a hands-free show that allows her to just slip her shoes on without overexerting herself. In the video for the Skechers ad, Aiono showed herself taking daily walks and continuing movement while seven months pregnant.

"Staying active has been top priority for me during pregnancy, and @skechers has made stepping into motherhood more comfortable and easy🤍," Aiono captioned the photo.
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are expecting their son in November.

Hallie Aiono requested court prove Puka Nacua is father of unborn baby

On Mother's Day 2025, Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a series of photos in an Instagram collage, Aiono even shared a video of the two doing a private gender reveal where they discovered their baby was a boy.

In July, TMZ reported that Aiono filed paperwork on June 16, asking the Los Angeles County court to confirm that Nacua is the father of her unborn baby. Aiono also asked Nacua to pay for her medical expenses during her pregnancy, as well as other expenses.

She also asked for joint legal custody for each of them and that she wanted full physical custody for herself and visitation for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.

The news of Aiono's filings with the court came as a shock, as just a month prior, the couple seemed joyous about their new arrival.

The Rams wide receiver went public with his relationship with Hallie Aiono in 2022. While they kept their relationship private on social media, Aiono documented her gameday experiences each week while supporting the wide receiver and the Rams.

Nacua has not commented on the court filings or his current relationship status with Aiono.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Krutik Jain
