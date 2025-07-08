Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono shares defiant message on Instagram amid paternity petition involving unborn child

Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua’s longtime girlfriend, is pregnant with their first child but the situation has taken a dramatic legal turn. On June 16, Hallie filed a petition in Los Angeles County seeking paternity confirmation to legally establish Nacua as the father, full physical custody of the unborn child and joint legal custody, which will allow both to make decisions on education and healthcare.

Additionally, Hallie also wants financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and legal fees.

On July 8, she shared a glowing Instagram Story amid the legal issue.

"Hurt people hurt others, but luckily, healed people heal others. Safe people, shelter others. Free spirits, free others. Enlightened people, illuminate others. And love always wins. So shine your light of love on all who may cross your path in life, because what you do matters," the IG Story read.

Following this, Aiono posted a short clip showing her baby bump, followed by fireworks, captioned:

“Boy’s first fireworks”

While Aiono stayed home, Nacua was in Levant, Maine, playing football with kids as part of a community event.

The couple had been together since 2021, dating back to Nacua’s BYU days.

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono's pregnancy announcement

Hallie Aiono’s pregnancy announcement with Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was timed perfectly with Mother’s Day on May 12, 2025.

Hallie posted a carousel of photos and a video on Instagram, including sonogram images, a maternity shoot in a white dress and a gender reveal featuring a decorated bundt cake.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy," read the caption.

However, by July, Hallie was sharing solo pregnancy updates while Nacua attended the Rams minicamp in Maui, Hawaii.

Looking back, Puka Nacua spoke openly about wanting a big family and retiring early during a segment on the "Join the Lobby" podcast, which aired on March 24.

He said:

“I want to retire at the age of 30… I came from a big family, so I need five boys, for sure. But also, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them.”

Speaking about his pro football career, Puka Nacua was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He became the first Rams player with 150+ receiving yards, a rushing TD and a receiving TD in a single game.

