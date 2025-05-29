"He will have a little bit of a different flavor": Greg Olsen highlights how Ben Johnson's coaching style could affect Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will have a new leader next season. It was announced in January that Ben Johnson would take over the Bears as their new coach. The move has caused a lot of buzz. NFL legend Greg Olsen opened up about how Johnson's coaching style could affect QB Williams.

Olsen believes Johnson has his unique style of play, as he has coached many types of quarterbacks. However, the Olsen believes the new Bears HC could have "a different flavor" with Williams (6:52):

"Hit your back foot and run around, because we can’t support you doing that every single play from a protection and route concept. So there is a little give and take. And I think that's something that Ben Johnson has proven. He's coached multiple different types of quarterbacks. He had a guy in Goff, who really was stationary, in rhythm, in timing — get the ball out of his hand.

"He will have a little bit of a different flavor for a guy like Caleb, where he does get that rhythm, progression passer in the offense, because you need it, but then also encourage him to use his athleticism, because it is very challenging for defenses to play off-script and defend that long."

Caleb Williams joined the Bears in 2024 as the first overall pick of the NFL draft. The 23-year-old had an interesting rookie season in Chicago. While he recorded 3,541 passing yards, 20 TDs and 489 rushing yards, he was sacked 68 times.

Caleb Williams set the record for the longest streak of attempts without an interception for the Bears and led the franchise to a 5-11 record, finishing last in the NFC North division.

Greg Olsen questions Caleb Williams' solo film study

After a disastrous 2024 season, it was revealed that Caleb Williams was watching game footage alone last season. Former NFL TE Grag Olsen found it difficult to believe, though.

In the aforementioned edition of Herd with Colin Cowherd, Olsen said:

"It’s hard for me to believe that that was the case. And I’m not saying he’s not being genuine. I’ve been in three different organizations, multiple different head coaches, multiple different quarterbacks.

"I’ve never heard of a guy not having the opportunity to watch film with his position coach, let alone the quarterback. Between the quarterback coach, the offensive coordinator — someone there — it’s hard for me to believe that the organization would let their young rookie watch film by himself."

With the new HC in town, it will be interesting to see if the Bears are able to turn around their fortunes next season.

