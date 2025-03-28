"He would've made like $80-100M on the Cowboys": NFL fans react as Deion Sanders ditches Jerry Jones' team to re-sign with Colorado

NFL fans took to social media on Friday after Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension with Colorado. Sanders turned down potential NFL opportunities, including a speculated offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

Sanders’ decision follows a rapid turnaround in Colorado. Inheriting a 1-11 team in 2022, he led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance in 2024. His success hinged on high-profile transfers, including Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who became Heisman Trophy contenders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The program’s resurgence under Sanders drew national attention, with Colorado’s games frequently among the most-watched in college football.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans put out their reactions in X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Well this puts the speculations to rest for the next 5 Years," another tweeted.

"Boom goes Prime Time," another tweeted.

Some fans felt the move was positive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yes! Well deserved, just getting started!" another tweeted.

"Good news for Colorado," a third tweeted.

The clause in the contract that might allow Deion Sanders to jump ships

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders' new contract, as reported by Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, has him among college football's best-paid coaches. The deal offers $10 million in 2025 and 2026, $11 million in 2027 and 2028, and $12 million in 2029. It supersedes his initial five-year, $29.5 million contract, doubling his yearly take.

Ad

The contract includes a buyout clause, starting at $12 million before December 2025 and dropping to $3 million by 2029. While this could still allow an NFL team to pursue Sanders, his statement to PFT Live during Super Bowl week suggested he’d only leave Colorado for a chance to coach his son, Shedeur, in the NFL.

Numerous rumors linked Sanders to the Cowboys, but Jerry Jones eventually hired Brian Schottenheimer.

Athletic director Rick George praised Sanders’ impact:

Ad

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power. This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

As Sanders looks ahead, his focus remains on building a championship contender. Per USA Today, he said in a statement, “We’ve just scratched the surface.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place