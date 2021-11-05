Henry Ruggs partied with girlfriend and denied sobriety tests in Las Vegas hours before fatal car crash

Henry Ruggs' story is a tragic one, and the former Las Vegas Raiders is now dealing with the consequences of his actions. His NFL career is over, he's probably going to jail and his life will change drastically. What has led to these consequences has now come to light.

Before the crash that took away the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Ruggs was seen partying and playing golf with his girlfriend and some friends at the TopGolf resort, and cameras show the receiver struggling to tee off.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the couple was drinking at the resort before leaving to go to a friend's house. Ruggs was driving his Corvette at 156 mph on the way home before he crashed into Tintor's Toyota car.

Statement on behalf of the family of Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old woman killed along with her dog in the crash involving ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs:

"Get me out of here" - Ruggs after accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman and her dog

Ruggs continued to create problems after the crash, this time for police and hospital staff. He kept screaming for the officers to 'get him out of here' as he was being treated for his injuries in a trauma unit at University Medical Center. The receiver also kept screaming 'no!' when asked if he remembered what happened.

“As medical staff advised Ruggs to stop removing the medical equipment, Ruggs began to yell, ‘Get me the **** out of here,’” the report said. “Ruggs continued to yell from his bed and refused to listen to hospital staff and yelled they were not doing anything for him.”

When the cops arrived at the scene, Ruggs refused to take part in a sobriety test. After a judge approved a warrant for a blood draw, the young receiver had double the legal limit of blood-alcohol level.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appears in court following fatal DUI crash

Right now it doesn't even matter how Ruggs was as a player. He was irresponsible and now has to pay for it. Tintor's family is devastated; Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said, “The family’s torn apart, as anybody would be. This was a terrible, terrible collision, so they’re mourning their loss. They’re grieving. They’re mad."

Ruggs made his first court appearance on Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. He was wearing a neck brace and was pushed in a wheelchair. He posted a $150k bail, ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances, to surrender his passport and not to drive.

