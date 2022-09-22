"I'm not that smart" - Herschel Walker has a bizarre response when asked about upcoming GOP debate

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker has had a rather odd response to his upcoming debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker is a GOP contender and will go toe-to-toe with Warnock in a debate on October 14th in Savannah, Georgia. After balking at the request initially, Walker agreed to the debate.

While most political candidates are confident in their own abilities, Walker has severely downplayed his ability to match it with Warnock.

Walker spoke to a reporter while touring the Port of Savannah and said that he is not very smart and that Warnock will embarrass him.

Walker said via savannahnow.com:

“I am getting out talking to people and talking to you (referring to the media). I'm a country boy. I'm not that smart. He's a preacher. (Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits. So, he is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate Oct. 14th, and I'm just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”

It is certainly odd that the former running back would downplay his ability like that, but at least he is being honest with himself and not trying to pretend to be someone he isn't.

It will make for rivoting television when the pair debate. However, the former NFL running back seems to be comfortable in his own skin and will try to do his best, which is all anyone can ask for.

Herschel Walker was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1985 NFL Draft in the fifth-round. He had an average rookie season, playing all 16 games, starting nine and rushing for 737 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His best season came in 1988 for the Cowboys, where he started all 16 games and rushed for 1,514 yards and five touchdowns. He would not hit the 1000-yard mark again until 1992 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. Walker rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns that season.

Herschel Walker spent three years with the Eagles before a year with the New York Giants. In 1996 he returned to Dallas where he played two seasons before retiring at the end of the 1997 season. He finished his career with 8,225 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns in 13 seasons.

