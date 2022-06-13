5 most famous NFL players who entered the world of politics ft. Herschel Walker and more 

When NFL players retire, they often seek new opportunities and career paths. Many retired players remain in the world of football, such as in coaching or broadcasting, while many others venture out to pursue something in a completely different field.

A different path that some retired NFL players have chosen is to enter into politics. They have sometimes decided to use their fame and resources to make a difference in the political world. Here are five of the most famous NFL players who have chosen to enter politics following their football careers.

#5 - Anthony Gonzalez

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez

Anthony Gonzalez was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft after a successful college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He spent five seasons with Peyton Manning as his quarterback, where he recorded 109 career receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mater Dei Football @MDFootball Incredible to hear from U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Representative Gonzalez played college ball at Ohio State before moving on to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. Incredible to hear from U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Representative Gonzalez played college ball at Ohio State before moving on to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. https://t.co/cOEEwK48T9

Following his retirement, Gonzalez announced in 2018 that he would be running as a Republican for the House of Representatives in Ohio. The election for the position took place in 2020, where he was victorious. He served two years in office before deciding not to run for re-election in 2022.

#4 - Jon Runyan

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jon Runyan

Jon Runyan spent 14 seasons in the NFL, where he was one of the best offensive tackles in the league. His prime years were with the Philadelphia Eagles and he was eventually selected into their team Hall of Fame.

Immediately following his retirement in 2009, Runyan became interested in running for Congress. He was elected to the House of Representatives for New Jersey in 2010 and was re-elected for a second term in 2012. He withdrew from the running again in 2014, ending his term in office.

#3 - Steve Largent

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent

Steve Largent was selected by the Houston Oilers in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks before ever playing a game for the Oilers. He spent 14 seasons with the Seahawks, where he was one of the best wide receivers in the league on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Largent played his college football at the University of Tulsa, which helped when he decided to enter politics in Oklahoma. He was elected to Congress in 1994 and was re-elected three times. He then ran for Governor of Oklahoma in 2002, but lost a close election.

#2 - Alan Page

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Alan Page

Alan Page was an All-American at Notre Dame before being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1967 NFL Draft. He is one of the greatest defensive players of all time, having been chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year twice on his way to the Hall of Fame. He is also one of only two defensive players ever, along with Lawrence Taylor, to win an MVP award.

Guy Still @mplstvguy How cool is this? For years Justice Alan Page has cheered on runners in the @tcmarathon , with wife Diane Sims Page at his side. Despite her passing just over a week ago, Mr. Page was still out there this morning. @4KatieSteiner will have the story on @wcco at 5:30pm. How cool is this? For years Justice Alan Page has cheered on runners in the @tcmarathon, with wife Diane Sims Page at his side. Despite her passing just over a week ago, Mr. Page was still out there this morning. @4KatieSteiner will have the story on @wcco at 5:30pm. https://t.co/kuhuQOvqSc

Page attended law school and earned a degree while playing for the Vikings. He also worked at a law firm during the offseasons. He was promoted to Assistant Attorney General following his retirement from football before being elected as an associate justice in the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1992. He served 18 years in the position before retiring in 2010.

#1 - Herschel Walker

Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker was a dominant running back in college football with the Georgia Bulldogs. He helped them win the National Championship and also won a Heisman Trophy while accumulating 5,259 career rushing yards and 80 touchdowns across three years. He then spent three years in the USFL and 12 years in the NFL for a solid career professional career.

In 2018, Herschel Walker was appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition by Donald Trump. In 2021, Walker announced that he would be running for the Republican Senate seat in the 2022 election, as encouraged by Trump.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far