Herschel Walker forced to admit existence of ‘secret’ child after repeatedly chastising absent African-American fathers⁠

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker has entered politics post-retirement and is currently a Republican Senate nominee in the state of Georgia.

As part of his manifesto, the former running back has regularly preached about the importance of fathers' involvement in their children's lives. He has routinely condemned the trend of fatherless households, specifically in the African-American community. He once said in an interview:

“If you got a child, hug your child every day.”

In a ridiculous turn of events, news emerged in June that Walker had a secret second son who had been alienated from his father since his birth nearly ten years ago. The child grew up nearly 1,500 miles away from his father's Texas house.

Court documents obtained by The Daily Beast revealed that the mother had to take the player to court to secure a declaration of paternity and child support. The 60-year-old played no active part in the child's upbringing but sent gifts on Christmas and his birthday.

Walker's campaign manager released a statement on his behalf after the news went viral, stating:

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

The NFL running back-turned-Republican also has another son, Christian, who was raised by him and his two ex-wives.

Herschel Walker threatened ex-wife

The two-time Pro-Bowler has been a controversial figure after a condemning ad posted on the news highlighted how he terrified his wife with guns and knives.

His ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis stated in the ad:

“His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out."

She also accused him of being "physically abusive" and had to secure a protective order against him because of the threat he posed to her well-being.

