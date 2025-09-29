  • home icon
  "Hide your wallets" "Bad omen": NFL fans react as Brett Favre arrives in Cowboys stadium for Micah Parsons and Packers' showdown vs. Dallas

By Prasen
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:33 GMT
NFL fans react as Brett Favre arrives in Cowboys stadium for Micah Parsons and Packers
NFL fans react as Brett Favre arrives in Cowboys stadium for Micah Parsons and Packers' showdown vs. Dallas [Source: Getty, IMAGN]

Brett Favre made a surprise appearance at the AT&T Stadium as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for a showdown with Jerry Jones' Cowboys. The Hall of Fame quarterback has famously never won a game in Dallas during his career, but showed up tonight to cheer on Green Bay.

NFL fans wasted no time letting their feelings fly.

“Hide your wallets,” one fan tweeted, a not-so-subtle shot at Favre’s alleged ties to the Mississippi welfare funds scandal.

Another piled on with, “Trying his best to dodge those accusations.”
One more wrote, “Did he pay for his own tickets or did he use Welfare funds from Mississippi?”
Others turned the focus back to football and Favre's winless status in Jerry World.

“Bad omen,” one X user tweeted.
“Make sure he leaves his W-L record in Dallas at the door,” another joked.
One Cowboys fan simply relished the visit, saying, “Good. We always beat his a**.”

Meanwhile, Parsons is making Green Bay feel like home. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the two-time first-team All-Pro hosted his Packers teammates at his Dallas house Saturday night. Parsons will also serve as a team captain on Sunday.

Micah Parsons gets honest on sacking Dak Prescott during Dallas return

Parsons is bracing for an emotional homecoming when his Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The two-time All-Pro edge rusher insists sacking old friend Dak Prescott will feel different.

“It’s going to be painful,” Parsons told reporters. “That’s my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is, he always told me if I ever faced him that it’ll be a great matchup, so I’m excited to see what Sunday brings itself.”
Parsons helped Dallas reach back-to-back playoff appearances before his August trade. The primetime showdown pits his 2-1 Packers against the 1-2 Cowboys.

“I accepted my fate weeks ago when the trade happened,” Parsons said. “For me, it’s just all about playing another game and doing what I do best, being a disruptive football player.”

He has not let the media faze him.

“I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing,” Parsons added. "I just look at it as another game at AT&T.”

Still, Sunday night’s clash carries plenty of juice, with friends turned foes.

