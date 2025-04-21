"Him on the Lions would be dope" - NFL fans react to Cam Skattebo visiting Detroit, Tennessee before draft

Cam Skattebo is an interesting shadow prospect to watch out for in this year's NFL draft. Draft experts and analysts project him to go during Day 2 of the draft later this month. Skattebo - per NFL insider Ian Rapoport - has made several pre-draft visits with various NFL teams.

Cam Skattebo initially went on a visit with the Arizona Cardinals, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. On Monday, Rapoport provided an update stating that the running back also visited the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans, the final two teams before the draft.

"Arizona St RB Cam Skattebo, who has two final Top 30 visits this week, has already visited the #AZCardinals, #Browns, and #Giants. A big-time name in a stellar group of backs," Rapoport said in a tweet.

"The final two visits for Cam Skattebo: #Lions and #Titans," Rapoport added.

NFL fans took to the comments to react to Skattebo's final two visits with Detroit and Tennessee.

"Him on the Lions would be dope," one fan commented.

"Skattebo + Dan Campbell would be an electric duo," another fan said.

"If the Lions get Cam, that's THREE workhorses in the backfield. Scary," this fan said.

"Do the Lions really need him?" another fan questioned.

"I'm gonna be so butthurt if the Lions get Skattebo," this fan said.

After transferring from Sacramento State, Cam Skattebo had a successful two-season stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Skattebo - who helped the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and the quarterfinals of the playoffs in 2024 by recording 1,711 yards and 21 TDs - was honored as a First-Team All-American.

The Detroit Lions - known to have one of the best running games in the league - could be an enticing destination for the Arizona State RB. Thus, it could be an enticing destination for the Arizona State RB. Skattebo could develop his game further under the guidance and experience of RB duo Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

NFL analyst gives Cam Skattebo a reality check amidst falling draft stock

Over the past few days, reports suggest that Cam Skattebo's draft stock has been declining. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah came forward to share his thoughts about the situation.

On last Tuesday's episode of 'The Athletic Football Show,' Jeremiah shed light on what limits Skattebo as a top running back talent in the league.

"I think his life source is contact, like, it's air to him," Jeremiah said. "Most teams I talk to are not as high on him...They're just saying he has no juice. And it's not sustainable to run the way he runs long term, like he's not physically hold up running like that at the next level."

Cam Skattebo could end up becoming a late second-round to early third-round pick in the draft. ESPN's Jeff Legwold views him as the 98th-best prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.

