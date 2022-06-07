"His a** better not be on this field this year" - Furious NFL fans want Deshaun Watson to be banished after details about alleged encounter with 24th plaintiff emerge

Deshaun Watson's legal troubles deepened on Monday, as another accuser joined the civil lawsuit filed against the Cleveland Browns star over alleged sexual misconduct. The number of plaintiffs has now risen to 24.

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. https://t.co/LP6vacph7J

The latest plaintiff shared a detailed account of the events. She claimed the Browns quarterback made her "very uncomfortable" during a massage session in August 2020. Details of the alleged incident sent social media into a frenzy of rage. Many called for Watson to be handed a lengthy ban from the NFL.

Latest plaintiff's claims against Deshaun Watson anger NFL fans on social media

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio claimed that it will take, at least, until 2024 for Deshaun Watson to clear all 24 civil lawsuits.

While it is unclear how the court may rule concerning Watson's civil lawsuit, the NFL will undoubtedly suspend Watson for breaching the league's code of conduct. A multi-game ban seems forthcoming, but NFL fans want the quarterback's banishment to last as long as possible.

A fan from Boston wants Watson to be banned for the entire 2022 NFL season:

BostonChrissie24 @chrissiemac2424 twitter.com/bostondotcom/s… Boston.com @BostonDotCom Browns’ Deshaun Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists trib.al/PZWRGyW Browns’ Deshaun Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists trib.al/PZWRGyW https://t.co/rf3sEquMa2 Not one, not two but 24 mofo active civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson his ass better not be on the field this year @NFL Not one, not two but 24 mofo active civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson his ass better not be on the field this year @NFL twitter.com/bostondotcom/s…

Another fan pointed out that Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley was handed a year-long suspension for betting less than $2,000 on a game. Thereby, Deshaun Watson should be handed a permanent ban on the account of the 24 sexual misconduct allegations levied against him:

Jason Orion @JasonAOrion If Calvin Ridley was suspended for a year for betting less than $2,000 dollars on games he didn't play in. Then Deshaun Watson should receive a permanent ban from the NFL after 2 dozen sexual misconduct allegations. If Calvin Ridley was suspended for a year for betting less than $2,000 dollars on games he didn't play in. Then Deshaun Watson should receive a permanent ban from the NFL after 2 dozen sexual misconduct allegations.

A Georgia native echoed that sentiment:

Daisy Lake @dcfresh__ Calvin Ridley was suspended a full season for $1500 in bets while away from the team



Watson should get a lifetime ban am nothing less Calvin Ridley was suspended a full season for $1500 in bets while away from the teamWatson should get a lifetime ban am nothing less

A Bills fan pointed out that being accused of sexual misconduct by one individual is bad enough, but having 24 is almost unfathomable and should warrant a lifetime ban:

Pat Washington @pwash86 It's also interesting how the Watson situation is being framed as 1 issue that involves 24(!!!) different women as opposed to 24 individual incidents. Masturbating in front of someone who hasn't consented should be a full season in itself, add in 23 other cases... lifetime ban? It's also interesting how the Watson situation is being framed as 1 issue that involves 24(!!!) different women as opposed to 24 individual incidents. Masturbating in front of someone who hasn't consented should be a full season in itself, add in 23 other cases... lifetime ban?

Another fan claimed that a ban from football isn't enough punishment for Watson's alleged crimes:

Brett Rasdall @BrettRasdall Goodell and the NFL are gonna have to ban Deshaun Watson for life. He should also be going to prison for a long time. He can never play another football game. Goodell and the NFL are gonna have to ban Deshaun Watson for life. He should also be going to prison for a long time. He can never play another football game.

Watson was not indicted by a Harris County grand jury in March and will not face any criminal charges in relation to the sexual assault allegations levied against him.

Fans weren't just upset with Watson, but also with the Browns for acquiring a quarterback who was accused of sexual misconduct by close to 20 women:

Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes



No idea how you trade for Watson, the person, until you hear every last one of these accusations & then possess irrefutable proof not one is accurate.



Can't imagine 24 women, all with similar stories, are lying.



Shame on the Browns Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. https://t.co/LP6vacph7J I understand trading for Watson the player.No idea how you trade for Watson, the person, until you hear every last one of these accusations & then possess irrefutable proof not one is accurate.Can't imagine 24 women, all with similar stories, are lying.Shame on the Browns twitter.com/kalynkahler/st… I understand trading for Watson the player. No idea how you trade for Watson, the person, until you hear every last one of these accusations & then possess irrefutable proof not one is accurate. Can't imagine 24 women, all with similar stories, are lying.Shame on the Browns twitter.com/kalynkahler/st…

After landing the former Houston Texans star, the Browns handed him the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history after claiming they had done their due diligence with regard to the sexual misconduct allegations.

The Athletic's Lindsay Jones finds it hard to believe that the Browns weren't being disingenuous with their claims:

Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones Just a reminder that the Browns gave Watson $230M three months ago, said they are confident in the background work they did into the QB. Watson has said he has "no regrets."



Really hard to reconcile that with new accusations, all in line with the first 22 suits. Just a reminder that the Browns gave Watson $230M three months ago, said they are confident in the background work they did into the QB. Watson has said he has "no regrets." Really hard to reconcile that with new accusations, all in line with the first 22 suits.

NFL writer Mike Freeman also mocked the Browns' claims that they did their due diligence before making a move for Deshaun Watson and questioned whether the franchise cared about the accusations:

mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL bRoWnZ diD dEr dUE DiLijEnCE bRoWnZ diD dEr dUE DiLijEnCE

mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL Did the Browns think when they signed Watson there’d be no more lawsuits or did they just not care? Did the Browns think when they signed Watson there’d be no more lawsuits or did they just not care?

One fan summed it up by saying that all the parties involved are responsible for this "disgusting" mess:

Tim @TAlbTree

Disgusting by the Browns

Disgusting by any team that inquired about trading for him

Disgusting by the NFL



And no, a 23rd and 24th plaintiff were never required to reach this stance Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. https://t.co/LP6vacph7J Disgusting by WatsonDisgusting by the BrownsDisgusting by any team that inquired about trading for himDisgusting by the NFLAnd no, a 23rd and 24th plaintiff were never required to reach this stance twitter.com/kalynkahler/st… Disgusting by WatsonDisgusting by the BrownsDisgusting by any team that inquired about trading for himDisgusting by the NFLAnd no, a 23rd and 24th plaintiff were never required to reach this stance twitter.com/kalynkahler/st…

The NFL is yet to officially suspend Deshaun Watson, but it seemingly is a matter of "when" and not "if". The Browns will likely have to field another quarterback for a large portion of or, maybe, the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

With Baker Mayfield determined to leave the franchise and their new quarterback likely to be suspended by the league, there seemingly is no end in sight to the Browns' problems.

