"His a** better not be on this field this year" - Furious NFL fans want Deshaun Watson to be banished after details about alleged encounter with 24th plaintiff emerge

Deshaun Watson's legal troubles deepened on Monday, as another accuser joined the civil lawsuit filed against the Cleveland Browns star over alleged sexual misconduct. The number of plaintiffs has now risen to 24.
The latest plaintiff shared a detailed account of the events. She claimed the Browns quarterback made her "very uncomfortable" during a massage session in August 2020. Details of the alleged incident sent social media into a frenzy of rage. Many called for Watson to be handed a lengthy ban from the NFL.
Latest plaintiff's claims against Deshaun Watson anger NFL fans on social media
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio claimed that it will take, at least, until 2024 for Deshaun Watson to clear all 24 civil lawsuits.
While it is unclear how the court may rule concerning Watson's civil lawsuit, the NFL will undoubtedly suspend Watson for breaching the league's code of conduct. A multi-game ban seems forthcoming, but NFL fans want the quarterback's banishment to last as long as possible.
A fan from Boston wants Watson to be banned for the entire 2022 NFL season:
Another fan pointed out that Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley was handed a year-long suspension for betting less than $2,000 on a game. Thereby, Deshaun Watson should be handed a permanent ban on the account of the 24 sexual misconduct allegations levied against him:
A Georgia native echoed that sentiment:
A Bills fan pointed out that being accused of sexual misconduct by one individual is bad enough, but having 24 is almost unfathomable and should warrant a lifetime ban:
Another fan claimed that a ban from football isn't enough punishment for Watson's alleged crimes:
Watson was not indicted by a Harris County grand jury in March and will not face any criminal charges in relation to the sexual assault allegations levied against him.
Fans weren't just upset with Watson, but also with the Browns for acquiring a quarterback who was accused of sexual misconduct by close to 20 women:
After landing the former Houston Texans star, the Browns handed him the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history after claiming they had done their due diligence with regard to the sexual misconduct allegations.
The Athletic's Lindsay Jones finds it hard to believe that the Browns weren't being disingenuous with their claims:
NFL writer Mike Freeman also mocked the Browns' claims that they did their due diligence before making a move for Deshaun Watson and questioned whether the franchise cared about the accusations:
One fan summed it up by saying that all the parties involved are responsible for this "disgusting" mess:
The NFL is yet to officially suspend Deshaun Watson, but it seemingly is a matter of "when" and not "if". The Browns will likely have to field another quarterback for a large portion of or, maybe, the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.
With Baker Mayfield determined to leave the franchise and their new quarterback likely to be suspended by the league, there seemingly is no end in sight to the Browns' problems.