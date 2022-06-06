"He's still got $18.85 million guaranteed coming" - NFL analyst on whether Baker Mayfield will report to Browns camp

Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson are still sharing the Cleveland Browns roster as the NFL offseason heads into the homestretch. The next big event on the calendar is the NFL training camp, which kicks off at the end of July. Mayfield and the team are both likely to figure out how to handle the situation when the time comes if no trade solution has been reached.

One NFL analyst gave his two cents on what the best strategy would be for both parties. While speaking on Get Up, Dan Graziano called on Mayfield and the team to take a deep breath. Graziano suggested that Mayfield shouldn't feel pressured to report or make any loud statements and that the Browns should wait for the right offer to come along:

"[Mayfield] has still got $18.85 million guaranteed coming. The question is whether he'll show up for the mandatory minicamp next week. So far, he hasn't been in the building and hasn't made it difficult on them."

Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli Christian Williams @CWilliamsNFL My ideal scenario:



Deshaun Watson is suspended for all 17 games + playoffs.



Baker Mayfield says “ight fine” and plays.



Baker Mayfield takes the Browns to the Super Bowl.



The Browns are forced to let a SB QB - the only one in franchise history - walk for nothing.



He continued, giving his recommendation:

"They [the Browns] can hold on to him until someone comes at them with their price. Right now, it's in a holding pattern with Baker Mayfield as Deshaun Watson is set to be the Cleveland starter."

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 QBs you win games “with” in the NFL



Mac Jones

Tua

Baker Mayfield

Ryan Tannehill

Matt Ryan

Dak Prescott

Kirk Cousins

Jameis Winston

Kyler Murray

Jimmy G



Everyone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age QBs you win games “with” in the NFLMac JonesTuaBaker MayfieldRyan TannehillMatt RyanDak PrescottKirk CousinsJameis WinstonKyler MurrayJimmy GEveryone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age

Baker Mayfield's career in the NFL

At this point in his career, many teams likely feel they know what they're getting if they make a move for Mayfield. After four years in the NFL, the quarterback has had one breakout season but has otherwise struggled to get above .500.

Considering he joined a team coming off a 1-31 stretch, Mayfield's first couple of sub .500 seasons were impressive to many. According to Pro Football Reference, he went 6-7 and 6-10 in his first two seasons. However, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his rookie season. In his second season, he threw for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

His third season served as his magnum opus, taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, winning a playoff game, and throwing 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After winning a playoff game, the Browns and their fans expected a lot from the quarterback.

However, he fell back into the just-below .500 mark once again. With Deshaun Watson reentering the market, the Browns felt they had a unique opportunity. The team threw the checkbook at Watson, ultimately winning the trade war and pushing Mayfield aside. With training camp on the horizon, the window for an offseason solution is diminishing. Will Mayfield find a new home before training camp?

