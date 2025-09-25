"His daddy be sick of him": NFL world reacts to Shilo Sanders fooling fans, claiming to be Deion Sanders

Shilo Sanders pranked fans by pretending to be his father, two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders, on Wednesday. The safety came across a fan who asked him if he knew who Deion was, and he said, &quot;It's me,&quot; leaving the fan dumbfounded.Sanders interacted with another fan, called himself &quot;Prime Time&quot; and took a picture with her. A fan page posted the clip on X.&quot;Shilo sanders is hilarious man 😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; Shannonnn sharpes Burner tweeted on Wednesday.Fans shared their reactions to Shilo's prank.&quot;I know his daddy be sick of him,&quot; a fan commented.Bezos of the nasal🏳️‍🌈 @SuperSportsGirlLINKI know his daddy be sick of him&quot;He probably roasts his dad at the dinner table with that voice lmao 😂 “most definitely! Good day &amp; God bless aiight!” 😂😂😂,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Thats my dude!!! That fella is the gift that keeps on giving 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; another fan wrote.Some pointed at a hilarious mistake.&quot;😭😂😂 I love how halfway through it he realized he wasn’t in character enough, then started talking like his Dad 😭,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Lmao “prime time on 3” why he change his voice back to his regular voice just to say “prime time “ in his dads 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; one fan said.Other made some interesting remarks about Shilo's career.&quot;He’s definitely a chip off the old block 😂😂 I hope the Niners sign him bc that would be dope af (I REALLY hope my Cowboys get him if the Niners don’t 😈),&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;And bro wants to be a football player bro go get acting lessons you are way too good on the screen be a streamer or transition into acting 😂😂😂,&quot; another fan said.Shilo went undrafted in April but was acquired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was waived as part of the final roster cuts after his ejection for punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in a preseason game. Shilo was also fined by the league for unnecessary roughness.What's ahead for Shilo Sanders?Shilo Sanders participated in a workout session with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. The safety has been finding ways to return to the NFL, and this might be the breakthrough he has been looking for.The 49ers haven't issued any statement about Sanders; however, his potential inclusion to the practice squad or the 53-man roster can not be ruled out. The Browns, Steelers, Saints and the Commanders are other teams that either lack depth at safety position or can use Sanders in the practice squad.