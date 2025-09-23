"His personality isn't terribly consistent": Colin Cowherd rips Caleb Williams' accuracy predicting Bears QB's performance in Week 4 game vs. Raiders

Colin Cowherd casted doubts on Caleb Williams’ ability to sustain success, days after the quarterback’s signature outing. The Fox Sports commentator predicted a step back for Chicago’s passer despite his four-touchdown effort against Dallas.
Cowherd, who hosts “The Herd” on Fox Sports Radio and FS1, watched Williams complete 19 of 28 throws for 298 yards in the Bears’ 31-14 victory on Sunday. This is the first game of his pro career without a single sack.
The critique came during Tuesday's episode of "First Things First," where he framed Williams’ breakout as proof of an up-and-down pattern.
"There are certain things he doesn't do with consistency," Cowherd said. "His personality isn't terribly consistent. He can get very emotional."
Williams’ highlight of the afternoon was a 65-yard scoring throw to rookie receiver Luther Burden III on a trick play. The pitch from D’Andre Swift initially went off-line, yet Williams gathered it cleanly and fired a deep ball down the sideline with defenders closing in.
Reports noted the throw traveled more than 60 yards in the air and that Williams delivered it with little room to reset his feet.
Colin Cowherd questions whether Caleb Williams can mirror Josh Allen’s growth
In the same episode of "First Things First," Colin Cowherd compared Caleb Williams with Buffalo’s Josh Allen, saying Allen learned to rein in his mistakes while Williams still plays on instinct.
"His accuracy isn't always consistent and my feeling is on Caleb Williams, unlike Brady, where you know exactly what you're getting, and kind of like Jalen Hurts, you kind of know what you get and know what you don't get, Caleb is a bit of a roller coaster personality accuracy," Cowherd said.
"So as I watched him eat the Cowboys for lunch, my take is he's going to come out this week and he's going to struggle, and you just have to come to terms with. He has all this horsepower, but what Josh Allen has done to eliminate the reckless, I don't think he can do."
Not everyone was sold on Williams. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith pushed back on analyst Dan Orlovsky’s praise on “First Take.” Smith insisted that Dallas’ defensive lapses inflated the quarterback’s numbers.
Dallas entered the matchup already surrendering heavy point totals and producing minimal pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Without edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was dealt to Green Bay in the offseason, the Cowboys managed just four sacks in their first three games.
