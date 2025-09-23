"You have got to be kidding me": Stephen A. Smith lashes out ar Dan Orlovsky over "most pathetic" Caleb Williams take

Stephen A. Smith did not hold back on his response to Dan Orlovsky’s comments about Caleb Williams.

The ESPN commentators debated after Williams accounted for four touchdowns in Chicago’s 31-14 rout of Dallas on Sunday. Orlovsky argued that the game represented the quarterback’s “most professional” game to date.

Smith hit back, dismissing his colleague’s remarks and framing the victory more as an indictment of Dallas’ defense than a breakthrough by Williams.

"This is one of the most pathetic takes that Dan Orlovsky has ever given on air," Smith said on Monday, via "First Take."

"You have got to be kidding me. With your knowledge of football, you've forgotten more football than most people know. You saw how bad Dallas' defense was. In the first half alone, you've got a situation where Caleb (Williams) completed passes of 65 yards, 41, 35, 31 and 29 yards all in the first half."

First Take @FirstTake "This is one of the most pathetic takes that Dan Orlovsky has ever given." 😅 —@stephenasmith on @danorlovsky7 saying that Caleb Williams' performance was more about him than the Cowboys ' defense

Williams finished with 19 completions on 28 attempts for 298 yards and zero turnovers.

Stephen A. Smith questions Caleb Williams

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Stephen A. Smith said Caleb Williams had little resistance in the passing game, emphasizing the lack of pressure and repeated miscues in coverage.

"Caleb Williams had time to call his honey or order Uber Eats," Smith said on Monday, via "First Take."

"Sit up there and take a phone call and all that stuff before the ball came down into (his receivers) hands. Come on man, you saw that. (The Cowboys) have no pass rush whatsoever, you've only got four sacks over the three games, the backend of your defense, your secondary, one miscommunication after another."

The Cowboys’ defensive struggles have been evident all season, with pass rush issues and communication errors exposing the secondary. Dallas also no longer features Micah Parsons, who was dealt to Green Bay on Aug. 28, leaving the unit without its most disruptive playmaker.

Chicago’s highlight came on a long touchdown connection with rookie wideout Luther Burden III, executed off a flea flicker. Williams nearly lost control of the handoff before recovering and launching a deep strike for six points.

The win gave the Bears their first of the season and marked the first game in Williams’ career without a sack.

Chicago turns its attention to Las Vegas, where it'll face the Raiders in a late-afternoon kickoff on Sunday.

