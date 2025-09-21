Tom Brady absolutely gobsmacked as Ben Johnson runs flea flicker play for Caleb Williams and Bears' insane 65-yard TD vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady couldn't believe what he saw when Ben Johsnon pulled out a hat trick as Caleb Williams threw a 65-yard flea-flicker touchdown to rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.The trick play from the Bears amazed Brady while calling the game for FOX Sports.&quot;Oh my God! Ben Johnson and his bag of tricks...&quot;The Bears clearly hired Johnson to refine Williams’ mechanics, schemes, and timing, and Sunday’s play proves that investment is paying off dividends.&quot;Here’s Burden at the top… he lollies off the ball… as soon as you feel that safety settle his feet, you take off,” Brady explained. “How about that throw? Basically flat-footed. That’s a lolly, get everyone to safety… A seven route to the corner of the end zone. They drafted Burden for his speed. Caleb Williams for his arm.”Brady also praised the quarterback’s temperament under pressure.“Then he feels the pressure. He’s got his eyes downfield in just a dime. I mean, what a play,” Brady said.The Cowboys' defense, led by former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, continues to give up big plays in the air, and Williams made sure to exploit this. Early in the season, the Bears’ passing game showed signs of flourishing, and if this connection keeps growing, Williams and Burden could become one of the league’s most dynamic QB-WR duos.Also read: “I definitely don’t want to jeopardize anything”: Saquon Barkley hesitant about Tom Brady’s Saudi Arabia flag football inviteTom Brady gets honirable mention in Julian Edelman's Hall of Fame speechJulian Edelman’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium was filled with emotion. The former Patriots wide receiver didn't forget to honor Tom Brady in his speech.Edelman, who has 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns over 12 seasons, thanked Brady for making him perform better and reach new heights.“The standard you set, Tom, the drive, your dedication… that was over 22 years. That’s a lot of days, guys. That’s a lot of days,” Edelman told the crowd.Edelman couldn't thank Brady more for shaping his mindset and professional habits.Also read: Tom Brady reveals true feelings on Julian Edelman getting inducted into Hall of Fame by Patriots