  Tom Brady absolutely gobsmacked as Ben Johnson runs flea flicker play for Caleb Williams and Bears' insane 65-yard TD vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady absolutely gobsmacked as Ben Johnson runs flea flicker play for Caleb Williams and Bears' insane 65-yard TD vs. Cowboys

By Prasen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:08 GMT
Tom Brady absolutely gobsmacked as Ben Johnson runs flea flicker play for Caleb Williams and Bears
Tom Brady absolutely gobsmacked as Ben Johnson runs flea flicker play for Caleb Williams and Bears' insane 65-yard TD vs. Cowboys [Source: IMAGN]

Tom Brady couldn't believe what he saw when Ben Johsnon pulled out a hat trick as Caleb Williams threw a 65-yard flea-flicker touchdown to rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The trick play from the Bears amazed Brady while calling the game for FOX Sports.

"Oh my God! Ben Johnson and his bag of tricks..."

The Bears clearly hired Johnson to refine Williams’ mechanics, schemes, and timing, and Sunday’s play proves that investment is paying off dividends.

"Here’s Burden at the top… he lollies off the ball… as soon as you feel that safety settle his feet, you take off,” Brady explained. “How about that throw? Basically flat-footed. That’s a lolly, get everyone to safety… A seven route to the corner of the end zone. They drafted Burden for his speed. Caleb Williams for his arm.”
Brady also praised the quarterback’s temperament under pressure.

“Then he feels the pressure. He’s got his eyes downfield in just a dime. I mean, what a play,” Brady said.
The Cowboys' defense, led by former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, continues to give up big plays in the air, and Williams made sure to exploit this. Early in the season, the Bears’ passing game showed signs of flourishing, and if this connection keeps growing, Williams and Burden could become one of the league’s most dynamic QB-WR duos.

Tom Brady gets honirable mention in Julian Edelman's Hall of Fame speech

Julian Edelman’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium was filled with emotion. The former Patriots wide receiver didn't forget to honor Tom Brady in his speech.

Edelman, who has 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns over 12 seasons, thanked Brady for making him perform better and reach new heights.

“The standard you set, Tom, the drive, your dedication… that was over 22 years. That’s a lot of days, guys. That’s a lot of days,” Edelman told the crowd.
Edelman couldn't thank Brady more for shaping his mindset and professional habits.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
