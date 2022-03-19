"I just don't think the NFL wants that subject back into the league" - HOF QB doesn't think Colin Kaepernick will get another shot 

Many opinions have come in about whether Colin Kaepernick will be back in the NFL, but one Hall of Fame quarterback does not foresee a pathway for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to return.

Warren Moon thinks that the NFL wants to distance itself from the former quarterback.

"I just don't know if he's going to get that opportunity," Moon said earlier this week. "I just don't think the NFL wants that subject back into the league."

Colin Kaepernick has been seen working out this past week with several NFL players, but Moon thinks the NFL owners won't give the former 49ers quarterback a chance.

"Just thinking off the top of my head," he said, "those owners, they have a very close-knit unit, and once they make their minds up that they don't want to do something, it doesn't happen."

Moon is right. The former quarterback has been out of the league since 2016. He was given a chance to work out for NFL teams back in 2019, but he wanted to do it on his own without the league's help. Many feel this is why he hasn't been allowed back in the NFL.

He wants to get back in the NFL, but continues to rebel against the league and its policies.

So what would Colin Kaepernick have to do to get back in the league?

Colin Kaepernick getting ready for his NFL Workout

Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL, but what will it take for him to return? He will probably have to follow the rules, which is clearly something he doesn't want to do.

He had an opportunity to try out for several NFL teams a few years ago, but he didn't want to do it their way. That was a mistake on his part, which turned a lot of teams off.

Kap is a very talented player, but NFL teams aren't looking to hire a rebellious athlete that may turn off their ad men and fans a like.

The NFL was wrong to blackball a player who was quietly protesting the injustices that were happening in the African-American community. Meanwhile, they have had players who have been accused of domestic violence who were allowed to come back and play for other teams.

But the quarterback hasn't exactly helped himself in this case, especially when he did not show up for the NFL sanction workout a few years ago. This was his chance to get back in the league, and he basically thumbed his nose at them.

Still, despite that, it doesn't excuse what the NFL did to Colin Kaepernick.

