"Take a level of disrespect" - Ryan Clark argues Colin Kaepernick was given an unfair chance by the NFL

We all know that Colin Kaepernick was basically blackballed by the NFL for protesting racial injustice.

Some think, despite several teams being interested in Colin Kaepernick, the NFL is still holding a grudge against him.

ESPN's Ryan Clark thinks Colin Kaepernick is being disrespected by the NFL.

Here is what Clark had to say about how the NFL is dealing with Colin Kaepernick:

"I don't believe it's a publicity stunt. I believe he truly wants to get back on the field. And I feel like he's always wanted to do that. But what you were asking Colin Kaepernick to do when it pertained to that workout was compromise himself, was take a level of disrespect that he wasn't willing to take, and with respect ... so the first part about it is you don't have the workout on a Saturday."

Clark continued to point out that if an NFL team was serious about signing Kap, they'd work him out during the week.

"There are no workouts held on Saturdays. The reason being is teams are preparing to play. Teams are preparing for their weekends. You have workouts on Tuesday. Tuesday is the day off for the whole entire NFL. Maybe one team may be off on a Monday. That's stuff that Chip Kelly used to do. Then you ask him to sign a waiver that in some way compromises his position. He didn't want to do that."

Is Kaepernick still being blackballed by the league?

Why the NFL may just be throwing Colin Kaepernick a bone

The NFL has been under a lot of pressure of late to add more diversity to the league through ownership and through hiring more minority head coaches.

Maybe the league is just throwing Kaepernick a bone to keep the public off of them. Since former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the NFL, the heat has turned up on the league to do more concerning minorities.

Sports analysts like Stephen A. Smith basically said the NFL was never going to let Kap back in the league and this was all for show.

“It’s been time for a team to sign Kaepernick, years, it ain’t going to happen,” Smith said on Tuesday’s edition of First Take. “This is what happened: Colin Kaepernick was blackballed, unfairly I might add.”

Smith also believes, however, that Kaepernick blew his chance to make a comeback a few years ago when the NFL held a tryout for him and he didn't show up.

“When [Kaepernick] didn’t show up for that workout in Atlanta, organized by the National Football League, you were done, period,” Stephen A. Smith said.

Maybe both statements are true. Maybe Colin Kaepernick is still being blackballed, and maybe it's because he blew the NFL off a few years ago.

