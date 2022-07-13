"Hope they sue the brakes off him" - Shannon Sharpe critical of Elon Musk's failed Twitter takeover bid

Shannon Sharpe is best known for being an NFL legend and an iconic and hilarious analyst, but now he's throwing his hat into the social issues ring.

Twitter was supposed to be purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion by now, but Musk is backing out of the deal. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is suing him to complete the deal they agreed to.

Sharpe hopes Dorsey and Twitter destroy the Tesla CEO in court.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Sam_I_Am @Sbwan Musk never wanted to buy Twitter for 44B he just wanted their data and to be a disruption. I wouldn't be surprised now that he has garnered enough troll strength that he will announce he is buying or throwing his support behind Truth Social. It Was Always The Plan. Musk never wanted to buy Twitter for 44B he just wanted their data and to be a disruption. I wouldn't be surprised now that he has garnered enough troll strength that he will announce he is buying or throwing his support behind Truth Social. It Was Always The Plan. Hope they sue the brakes off him twitter.com/Sbwan/status/1… Hope they sue the brakes off him twitter.com/Sbwan/status/1…

Musk is terminating his deal due to the fact there are an overwhelming number of bot accounts on Twitter. Musk grew frustrated with Twitter's policies and supposed political leanings before deciding to buy it and "fix it" himself.

Sharpe is not pleased with the mogul for backing out of the deal and hopes Twitter is able to make a dent in his massive net worth.

Shannon Sharpe on social issues

Shannon Sharpe is not known to be silent on social issues. Him speaking up about the Musk-Twitter situation is not surprising given his past. He's been outspoken on Twitter, other social platforms and on Undisputed, with Skip Bayless.

While the Twitter purchase may not initially seem like a social issue, it sort of is. Musk disliked the politics of Twitter and most believed Musk would reinstate former President Donald Trump to the platform.

The former NFL star has been known to go off on social issues in his time, including when he spoke up about equal rights on Undisputed.

During a heated debate (though Bayless agreed with the former tight end), Sharpe had this to say about the social issues facing the United States:

"LGBT community gets a right. They're not taking a right from you. They're saying, 'We just want some of the rights that you have.' Black said 'We just want some of the rights that you have.' Women says, 'We just want some of the rights that you have. We're not taking any of your rights away. We just want some of those rights that you've been given because you're a white male.'"

He went on to say:

"A white man in America has never had an amendment that says you can't go here or you can't do that so we gotta pass this legislation so that you can. Every other minority have had to have amendments or legislation."

The NFL legend will likely continue to speak his mind on social issues until the end of time.

