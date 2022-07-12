"He was flat" - Skip Bayless slams Cowboys' Dak Prescott for his inability to come in clutch during crucial plays

Skip Bayless is a notorious Dallas Cowboys fan, but he's not too pleased with Dak Prescott's ability to step up during key moments.

Prescott has told reporters that going into the 2022 NFL season, he's in the best shape of his life. The former Mississippi State quarterback was recently ranked the 10th best quarterback in the entire league by ESPN insiders, but Bayless isn't impressed with him.

On Undisputed, Bayless went off on the quarterback, recalling his performance in the NFC Wild Card playoff round game against the San Francisco 49ers, which the Cowboys lost 23-17, saying his "shape" doesn't matter:

"And then [in the game against] San Francisco, don't get me started! But Dak just wasn't any good in the game. He was flat at the start and sort of flat or at the finish. They had a QBR of 27. Yeah, okay. That's the guy who needed to get in shape."

Bayless went on to say that being in better shape isn't a bad thing, but it's not what's going to help the Cowboys this season:

"Okay, so I I appreciate the rededication, I appreciate the new commitment. I need [Dak] to be considerably better from start to finish than he was last year."

Prescott finished last season with solid numbers en route to the Cowboys finishing 12-5 and winning the NFC East.

Dak Prescott's 2021 season, by the numbers

Dak Prescott finished seventh in passing yards with 4,469, behind Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, and others.

He also finished fourth in completion percentage, with 68.8 percent of his passes finding his target. That was behind Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, and Kyler Murray.

The Cowboys star threw 37 touchdowns, good for fifth in the league. That's as many as Mahomes and MVP-winning Rodgers and more than Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and others.

His rating of 104.2 was second to only Rodgers. By most metrics, Prescott had a solid, if not great, year. He posted career highs in touchdowns and rating and threw fewer interceptions than a few other seasons.

He even added 146 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The quarterback hasn't had a "bad" year since he came into the league in 2016, but Skip Bayless believes he needs to improve dramatically in clutch situations for the Cowboys to compete.

If he is flawed in those situations, like Bayless implied, and improves there, an MVP-level season could be on the way for the former third-round draft pick.

