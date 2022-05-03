“You’re not a rookie” - NFL analyst slams DeAndre Hopkins for six-game PED ban

DeAndre Hopkins was hit with a six-game suspension yesterday. The star wide receiver will miss more than a third of the 2022 season. In response, the wide receiver posted a statement on social media, saying he was going to figure out what happened.

Many NFL fans have reacted with cynicism to this assertion. Some NFL analysts think there might have been a mistake by a support-staff member. However, many analysts say Hopkins is guilty of intentionally attempting to cheat using drugs, including one NFL analyst. Speaking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho wasn't interested in excuses. Here's how he put it:

“It's terrible for the sport and also DeAndre Hopkins you got to know better man. You're going year nine. You're not a rookie. You can't sit here and say well, my trainer gave me something my homeboy gave me something I was unaware of."

He went on to quickly shoot down that attempt to pass the buck, going so far as to say the suspension stains his resume:

"No, no, no, no, no, no. The days of those excuses are long gone once you become this much of a veteran in the game. But the biggest thing is, it can almost be a mark on DeAndre Hopkins' legacy.”

In other words, this suspension will now be a black mark on his career when listing his accomplishments. No one knows if it was a mistake or an ongoing issue that is just now being discovered. All fans and analysts can do is speculate. Up to this point, the wide receiver has put together a Hall of Fame resume in the eyes of many.

DeAndre Hopkins' career so far

DeAndre Hopkins was drafted 27th overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, according to Pro Football Reference. In all but one of his first seven seasons, the wide receiver earned at least 950 yards. The only year he failed to hit this mark was his rookie season.

He was the leading star of the Texans offense and fans were devastated when he joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

The wide receiver was traded in one of the final big moves of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien's tenure. He was traded for a second-round pick to the Cardinals, where he is now starting his third season with the team.

In 2020, Hopkins earned 1407 yards and six touchdowns with the team. In 2021, the wide receiver missed seven games due to injury. He still earned 572 yards and eight touchdowns. With a six-game suspension, the wide receiver is set to miss nearly the same number of games for a second-straight season.

