Watch: Former NFL HC Bill O'Brien loses his cool and abuses fans after Alabama's landslide loss to Bulldogs

Bill O'Brien's 2020 season ended in flames in the NFL, and his 2021 season also went up in smoke with Alabama's loss to Georgia. Alabama hired O'Brien as the offensive coordinator after he was fired from the Houston Texans after an abysmal start to the season.

O'Brien landed on his feet, landing with the "Patriots" of the college football scene in Alabama.

However, after losing the National Championship on Monday, the former head coach lost his cool. While exiting through the tunnel, a fan in the stands yelled at O'Brien that he "sucks."

WATCH: Alabama OC Bill O'Brien shouts back at fan criticizing him

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Bill O'Brien on his way out of Alabama...



Bill O'Brien on his way out of Alabama...https://t.co/4u6lGbaxmx

O'Brien, walking underneath the fan, turned around to yell that he "sucks," using explicit language. The two engaged in a screaming match.

O'Brien and the fan were offscreen for most of the video, but it appears that players and personnel ran to O'Brien to hold him back and nudge him away from the encounter.

This could be the case, or rather, players could simply have been running off the field in typical football fashion.

Bill O'Brien's future: Will he leave Alabama?

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

Almost no one would argue against the fact that Bill O'Brien landed squarely on his feet after exiting the NFL. He isn't in the league anymore, but the former coach and general manager found a slot on the most dominant team in college football.

In his first season coaching under Nick Saban, O'Brien's offense went to the National Championship and held a lead late in the game.

Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71 Bill O’Brien looks pleasant to be around Bill O’Brien looks pleasant to be around

The Crimson Tide ultimately lost the game, but they did more in 2022 than they should have. Of course, their expectations every season are to be in the National Championship.

But with a quarterback starting in his first season and a year proceeding after the loss of Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, the offense should not have been as potent as it was.

Instead, quarterback Bryce Young threw more touchdowns than Mac Jones in his first season as a starter with fewer weapons. Bill O'Brien's scheme seemed to be the difference this season.

With the Crimson Tide's season ending on Black Monday in the NFL, the timing is perfect for O'Brien to take some interviews.

Also Read Article Continues below

After a negative display like this so close to interview season, will teams be willing to hand the keys to O'Brien? His screaming match may have cost him a season's grind if his goal was to get back into the NFL.

Edited by LeRon Haire