"Horrid and evil": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa lashes out after being called out for bias with Charlie Kirk's murder post

Following the news of Charlie Kirk's death by gunshot, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a tweet from Kirk on her Instagram Story.

“Jesus is the answer,” Marissa wrote on Wednesday.

In the overlay, she added a message.

“Politic aside a human life was taken today," Marissa wrote. "That should only be mourned no matter who you vote for. Our country has too much division and hate. I pray this can be something we can be united in and in prayer together for peace in our country and empathy for a human life. He was a father and a husband… this is not something to celebrate.”

A fan messaged her, saying that she didn't make similar posts about school shootings or when political leaders were killed. The fan called it “super interesting” that she chose this moment to speak up.

Marissa responded strongly.

"I do want to be so so clear," Marissa wrote.

"My heart is broken for all the lives lost due to shootings. My speaking out is not a matter of what is more of a tragedy and whose life being lost is worth more to share about. Every single one is horrid and evil. The DIFFERENCE is and what provoked me to “now speak out” is no one is celebrating the mass school schooling’s and people being murdered."

Trevor's wife added that she wants no part of the hate.

"For those who still can respond to my stories and say he deserved this please unfollow me I want no part of this hate and will continue to stand in prayer for our country and for ALL the families that lost a loved one and whose hearts are broken today," Marissa wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @marissa_lawrence)

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University during his “Prove Me Wrong” debate event. The shot reportedly came from a rooftop about 200 yards away, fired from a bolt-action rifle.

The shooter is still on the run, but the FBI released photos of a college-age male they believe is involved.

Besides Marissa, Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, and eight other NFL partners opened up about the incident.

Kenny Pickett's wife Amy vents out anger as Trevor Lawrence's wife hits back at hateful fan over Charlie Kirk's tragic death

After Charlie Kirk was announced dead, Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett's wife, Amy, shared her opinion on her Instagram Story.

"Sick to my stomach. Charlie was an advocate for Jesus Christ, freedom of speech and open debate," Amy wrote on Wednesday. "This is an intentional attack on our freedom. It's time to wake up, America."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @AmyPickett_)

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers fired football communications coordinator Charlie Rock after he posted an insensitive message about Kirk’s murder.

