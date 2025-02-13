Hot mic catches Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to being 27-0 down at halftime at Super Bowl 59

A half-time conversation caught on microphone revealed Patrick Mahomes' fighting spirit, even as the Kansas City Chiefs faced a huge deficit in Super Bowl 59.

The exchange involved Mahomes and safety Justin Reid during the Chiefs' halftime discussion. The team trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 27-0 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The conversation occurred during the break, just before Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance. The Chiefs had failed to cross into Philadelphia's territory throughout the first half.

"The patriots did it coach. We can do this sh*t," Justin Reid said, to which Mahomes responded, "Let's get it baby. Start pulling out the board."

Reid's reference pointed to Tom Brady's historic Super Bowl LI comeback. In that 2017 game, Brady led the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes legacy-defining moment falls short

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs' attempted comeback fell short. Patrick Mahomes posted the second-worst QBR (11.4) of his 133-game career, completing just 6 of 14 passes for 33 yards with two interceptions in the first half.

"I just didn't play to my standard and I have to be better next time," Mahomes acknowledged after the 40-22 loss. Former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart pointed out on Fox26news that this performance might impact the Tom Brady-Mahomes debate.

The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line dominated the trenches, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times - one shy of the Super Bowl record. This pressure mirrored his previous Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay, where protection issues also proved decisive.

Unlike Brady's 505-yard performance in his Super Bowl LII defeat, Patrick Mahomes struggled against Philadelphia's relentless defense. The Eagles maintained pressure without blitzing, recording the second-highest pressure rate in Super Bowl history under such circumstances.

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showcased efficiency, completing all but five passes for 221 yards. He added 72 rushing yards and three total touchdowns on his way to Super Bowl MVP honors.

For Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, this loss marked their second Super Bowl defeat by a significant margin.

The stark contrast between Brady's nail-biting Super Bowl defeats and Mahomes' two blowout losses adds a fresh perspective to their legacy comparison.

