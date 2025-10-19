"Hottest mob wife ever seen": Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie's white skirt, crop top outfit draws praise from Andrei Iosivas' GF Logan

Even though Jake Browning wasn't in the Cincinnati Bengals' starting lineup for the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, his fiancée Stephanie Niles attended the clash and showed her support for the team. On Saturday, Niles recapped her core memories from the gameday via an Instagram post, featuring candid pictures of her showing off stylish gameday attire.

For Bengals vs Steelers, Niles went with an all-white look, which featured a shirt and top, combined with a furry long coat. The influencer's white top had the word "SIX" printed on the front, i.e., Browning's jersey number. She finished her overall look with white heels and a handbag in Bengals' iconic orange color.

"1st team all-pregame," Niles captioned her Instagram post.

Niles received multiple compliments for her stylish gameday attire, including one from Andrei Iosivas' girlfriend, Logan Harlock. The two attended the Bengals' Week 7 game together, and the fourth slide of Niles' Instagram post included her fond memory with Logan and other friends at Paycor Stadium.

"Hottest mob wife I've ever seen," Logan commented.

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie receives compliments from Andrei Iosivas' GF Logan (Image Credit: Stephanie/IG)

As for Logan's outfit, she wore a white cropped hoodie jacket over a white tank top with "80" printed on its front. She combined them with blue jeans and white sneakers. Niles and Logan were accompanied by Shemar Stewart's girlfriend, Grace Uribe, Jaxson Kirkland's girlfriend, Sophi Jacobson, and Chase Brown's girlfriend, Jazmyn Brock.

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles recalled unknown struggles of 'being a WAG'

Being in a romantic relationship with an NFL star definitely comes with its own struggles as much as its privileges. Jake Browning's fiancée, Stephanie Niles, experienced certain unknown struggles, which she previously opened up about in a Q&A session on her Instagram story. Pointing out one negative and positive side of "being a WAG" in the NFL, Niles said:

"The best part is watching someone's dreams come true (bawling emoji). The worst part is how lonely & isolating it can feel."

Despite dealing with the negative side of being an NFL player's partner, Niles never took a step back from supporting the Bengals quarterback. In fact, Niles had to face massive backlash for wearing a backless outfit during the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Jaguars. Nevertheless, she attended the Week 3 game, clapping back at fans with her "trippiest" gameday fit.

