  Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shares her take on Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's new film 'Sinners'

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shares her take on Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s new film 'Sinners'

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 02, 2025 00:27 GMT
Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shares her take on Hailee Steinfeld’s movie (Image Credit: GETTY)

Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld is winning hearts with her latest movie 'Sinners,' co-starring Michael B. Jordan. The movie has been performing well at the box office and Steinfeld's performance has received appreciation from fans globally.

Cincinnati Bengals star Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles enjoyed the 'Sinners' in IMAX, and she talked about her amazing theatrical experience.

On Wednesday, Niles shared her review of Hailee Steinfeld's movie on Instagram:

"WOW!!!! Just saw this in IMAX 70mm... If u can see this in theaters/in IMAX you 100% should!!"

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shares her take on Hailee Steinfeld’s movie (Image Credit: Niles/IG)

While Stephanie Niles had a great time watching 'Sinners,' Sauce Gardner refused to watch the movie. On Thursday, Gardner shared an X post in which he took friendly shots at Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend Josh Allen.

Talking about how he doesn't want to see Sinners:

"Out of respect for my dawg Josh, I will not be going to see Sinners."

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles opened up about struggles

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles has experienced her share of positive and negative experiences from the NFL world. In a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram earlier this year, Niles talked about the untold struggles of "being a WAG."

Talking about her best and worst experiences, Niles wrote:

"Best part is watching someone's dreams come true (bawling emoji). Worst part is how lonely & isolating it can feel."

When fans got the opportunity to get to know Niles during the Q&A session, they asked the most common question about her relationship. When one of the fans asked Niles about the backstory of meeting her fiancé Jake Browning, the social media influencer wrote:

"We met at a fraternity pool party in Seattle, if u can believe it (two cry-laughing emojis). And we've been together since Cinco de Mayo 2018."

Before sharing her review on Hailee Steinfeld's 'Sinners,' Stephanie Niles made headlines for showing off her photoshoot pictures from her audition for SI Rookie 2026 edition.

