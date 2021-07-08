How did Cameron Kinley get an opportunity to play in the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive back Cameron Kinley will be able to chase his dream in the NFL after all. The 22-year-old former Navy Team Captain and Class President signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. He attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie camp and had hopes of participating in training camp as well.

However, Navy cadets sign a contract that states that upon graduation they must complete their service time and be commissioned. Meaning, Kinley would have to wait until after his Navy career to pursue his NFL dream. The rookie defensive back tried to apply for an appeal to delay his Navy commission but was told he wouldn't be allowed to appeal.

The story quickly made national headlines with opinions on both sides of the case. Some were quick to criticize the Navy for not allowing Cameron Kinley to pursue an NFL career, while others were upset that Kinley would even consider such an appeal.

ACCESS GRANTED: Former Navy football captain Cameron Kinley will be allowed to postpone his military commission and attend NFL training camp at the end of July, according to his agent. 🏈 https://t.co/i8oGc4CLL1 — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) July 7, 2021

Cameron Kinley granted permission to attend training camp

On Tuesday, it was announced that Cameron Kinley would be allowed to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp at the end of the month. The announcement came after Secretary of Defense, Retired General Lloyd Austin, granted the rookie an exemption that allows him to attend training camp in Tampa.

Ensign Cameron Kinley has been granted the opportunity to play football by the Secretary of Defense, Retired General Lloyd Austin. Kinley initially was denied his request to delay his commission, but now be able to go to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/KqAKNVHS2H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

The Secretary of Defense's official statement said that Cameron Kinley has been granted permission to enter the "Inactive Ready Reserve" list, which will last as long as his NFL career does. Retired General Austin's official statement included the following:

"Upon completion of his playing time, we look forward to welcoming him back inside the ranks as a naval officer," Austin said in the statement. "In the meantime, we know Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to ably represent the Navy and the military to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts. I applaud Navy leadership for finding this way to showcase both Cameron's athletic prowess, as well as the quality and professionalism of our student athletes and our personnel."

With that hurdle cleared, Cameron Kinley will now need to focus on ramping up preparations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. The former Navy defensive back played all four years for the Navy football team and had 88 tackles, one sack, one interception,12 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Kinley will now try and make a roster that includes all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' returning starters from the 2020 Super Bowl Championship team. With everything that he has been through so far, don't rule out Kinley forcing his way into the conversation on the field.

