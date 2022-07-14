"How can the league play with fire like this? He's openly dodging Congress" - Dan Snyder angers NFL fans after Commanders owner refuses subpoena

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder continues to make headlines across the globe.
Snyder is reportedly reluctant to testify under oath and is rumored to be on his yacht. According to Josh Jamerson, this means the owner can't be served the subpoena.
Snyder's attorney has reportedly stated to the House Oversight Committee that he is not accepting the subpoena, per John Keim. The Commanders owner is wanted for talks over alleged sexual harassment and abuse claims by six former employees. So far, he has dodged it all.
When Keim dropped the news that the Commanders owner wasn't accepting the subpoena, fans were quick to cast their judgment over it. One fan commented that the owner is openly dodging Congress, tweeting:
"How can the NFL play with fire like this? He's openly dodging congress. This is not a good look for the owners."
One user opined that the owner will not testify if its possible to incrininate himself.
Another NFL fan speculated that Snyder could stay on his boat until November.
One user commented that the refusal to testify under oath speaks volumes.
Another fan gave an interesting alternative and wrote that the House Committee should turn up the heat on the other NFL owners.
One fan stated that there is a line with other owners that Snyder is close to crossing.
A user named Vernon posted and said that it is going from bad to worse with the Commanders owner.
Another fan wrote that he is sick of the owner's games.
One user simply stated that the Washington owner should not be given accommodations.
Another simply posted the letters "POS." Make of that what you will.
Washington Commanders have had an offseason from hell
This offseason was supposed to be a new chapter this offseason, with a new team name, identity and the idea of moving on from the old days. However, it has been an offseason from hell for Washington.
Several issues have plagued the franchise, starting with the backlash for signing Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. The Dan Snyder workplace misconduct accusations followed, which are still ongoing and only getting worse.
If that wasn't enough, then defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's comments regarding the Capitol riots drew plenty of ire and saw him receive a fine of $100,000.
It hasn't been the best couple of months for the embattled franchise. The issues involving Synder are unlikely to go away any time soon, meaning more dark days could be ahead for the organization.