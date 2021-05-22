How the CDC mask guidelines might affect NFL teams this offseason

As NFL rookie minicamps end and voluntary workouts begin, how will the new CDC mask guidelines affect OTA’s this offseason?

NFL training camps are scheduled to kick off in July, and with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continuing across America, how will they differ from last year’s activities?

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills spoke with the NFL Network to discuss how the new mask guidelines will affect NFL teams.

What are the new CDC mask guidelines?

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance - whether indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.

The NFL will continue to follow public health guidance

Dr. Sills stated in his interview with the NFL Network that the NFL would continue to follow public health guidance.

He went on to talk about the differences that NFL personnel will notice under the new rules.

“The first difference that players, coaches and staff will notice is the amount of testing. Vaccinated individuals won’t have to be tested every day which will have an enormous impact to their season,” he said.

For example, fully vaccinated players and coaches would not have to come in for testing on their bye week or off days.

The second big difference relates to exposure to the virus:

"Secondly, not being out of the building as a high-risk close contact if you do get exposed, based on CDC guidelines. So you’re not automatically out by being a close contact, which will lessen the players or coaches who will miss time," Dr. Sills said.

What about herd immunity in the NFL?

On the topic of herd immunity, Dr. Sills said there was a possibility that some teams could reach that this season.

“If you have a certain number of people vaccinated, there’s much less chance of transmission,” he said.

Will fans be allowed to attend NFL training camps?

When asked about fans attending training camps this season, Dr. Sills said that was the NFL’s goal.

“We hope fans can attend training camps,” said Dr. Sills.

He followed by saying that the NFL would work with local public health guidelines to ensure everyone's safety.

